Leaving Netflix December 2021: Halt & Catch Fire and other series…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in December. There are a number of titles leaving at the end of the month in the U.S., so you have plenty of time to check out these titles. The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Quite a few titles are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream classics such as Titanic and Gladiator, the House Party, Spy Kids, and Underworld movies, as well as all four seasons of Halt and Catch Fire. Only seven titles (pretty big ones) are leaving Netflix Canada, but it is your last chance to watch all seasons of Halt and Catch Fire, Sons of Anarchy, Modern Family, Suits, and New Girl. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in December!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in December.

December 3

The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

December 4

The Guest 🇺🇸

December 7

Before I Fall 🇺🇸

December 8

It Comes at Night 🇺🇸

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas 🇺🇸

December 13

Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4

December 14

Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6

December 15

Lee Daniel’s The Butler 🇺🇸

Maps to the Stars 🇺🇸

The Theory of Everything 🇺🇸

December 21

Jacob’s Ladder 🇺🇸

Private Practice 🇺🇸

December 25

Captain Fantastic 🇺🇸

December 30

Suits: Season 1-9 🇨🇦

Winchester 🇺🇸

December 31

A Cinderella Story 🇺🇸

American Gangster 🇺🇸

Beethoven 🇺🇸

Beethoven’s 2nd 🇺🇸

Charlie’s Angels 🇺🇸

Cold Mountain 🇺🇸

Defiance 🇺🇸

The Devil Inside 🇺🇸

Do the Right Thing 🇺🇸

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood 🇺🇸

Double Jeopardy 🇺🇸

Family Guy: Season 12

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9 🇺🇸

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5 🇺🇸

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1 🇺🇸

Ghost 🇺🇸

Gladiator 🇺🇸

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1 🇺🇸

House Party 🇺🇸

House Party 2 🇺🇸

House Party 3 🇺🇸

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life 🇺🇸

The Last Airbender 🇺🇸

Like Crazy 🇺🇸

Love Don’t Cost a Thing 🇺🇸

Love Jones 🇺🇸

The Lovely Bones 🇺🇸

The Machinist 🇺🇸

Magnolia 🇺🇸

Memoirs of a Geisha 🇺🇸

Modern Family: Seasons 1-9 🇨🇦

My Fair Lady 🇺🇸

Mystic Pizza 🇺🇸

New Girl: Seasons 1-7 🇨🇦

Pan’s Labyrinth 🇺🇸

Puss in Boots 🇺🇸

Rumor Has It… 🇺🇸

Serendipity 🇺🇸

Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7

Spy Kids 🇺🇸

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams 🇺🇸

Spy Kids 3: Game Over 🇺🇸

Stuart Little 🇺🇸

The Strangers 🇺🇸

Titanic 🇺🇸

Tommy Boy 🇺🇸

Underworld 🇺🇸

Underworld: Awakening 🇺🇸

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 🇺🇸

What a Girl Wants 🇺🇸

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape 🇺🇸

Zodiac 🇺🇸

Last Updated on November 23, 2021.