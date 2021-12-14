iOS 15.2 new Legacy Contact feature is something you should consider turning on

Apple has released iOS 15.2 for iPhone and iPad, and there are a lot of new features and updates within it. One of the more interesting and useful features is Legacy Contact. Legacy Contact is something we think you should consider turning on, especially if your life is spent in the iOS ecosystem.

Legacy Contact allows you to assign another person to take control of your Apple ID and account if you pass away. The feature creates a key for the trusted user, and if that user has an Apple ID, it is stored in their Apple ID account. So once you have passed away, they only need to use the key to access your account and manage it.

Turn on Legacy Contact on iOS or macOS

iOS

  • Update to iOS 15.2 by going to Settings > General > Software Update> click Download Update
  • Once updated, go to Settings > Apple ID > Password & Security > Legacy Contact > Turn On and assign a user

macOS

  • Make sure your Mac is updated to macOS 12.1
  • Choose the Apple menu > System Preferences > click Apple ID
  • Click password & security > then click Legacy Contact
  • Click add contact > you may need to authenticate with a password

There are other ways you can share your account details with a loved one or friend, but this new iOS feature makes it so they can get access quickly without looking for login information. The assigned contact will access and download from your account, including photos, email, messages, files, apps, and everything on your devices. With you being dead, I suppose it doesn’t matter at that point.

If you’re interested in seeing what’s new in iOS 15.2, be sure to check out Zollotech’s video below:

What do you think of this new iOS feature? Are you going to use it? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

