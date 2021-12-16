[CES 2022] Samsung announces the Galaxy Tab A8

The pre-CES 2022 announcements continue with Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8. The company says the new Galaxy Tab A8 delivers more screen, power, and performance than its predecessor. This new tablet is aimed at those seeking entertainment and hybrid learning, so it’s perfect for students.

“In a world where remote working and learning has become the norm, tablets have become an

indispensable device for so many,” said Matthew Leem, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing

Group, MX (Mobile eXperience) Business at Samsung Electronics. “They’re the perfect tool for getting

more out of our online activities both at home and on the go. We know people are increasingly turning

to tablets for video calls, online classrooms, gaming and streaming, so we equipped the Galaxy Tab A8

with brilliant new features to help you connect on a new level.”

The Galaxy Tab A8 experience begins with Samsung’s signature tablet design and feel, beloved by users

of the Tab S series. Its lightweight form boasts an expanded 10.5-inch screen with a remarkably slim

bezel and a 16:10 common aspect ratio. The result is an 80 percent screen to body ratio, which enables

a much more immersive viewing experience than past tablet models. Whether users are streaming a

favorite show, gaming with friends or catching up with family on video calls, the Galaxy Tab A8’s quadspeaker

with Dolby Atmos® provides a rich soundscape with unparalleled detail, depth and realism.

Beyond its incredible display, Galaxy Tab A8 packs even more power and performance into Samsung’s

Tab A series experience. The Galaxy Tab A8’s CPU and GPU have each been increased by 10%3 to deliver faster, smoother performance without frustrating lagging. Plus, the Galaxy Tab A8 offers several tiers of storage options, so users can pick the one that’s right for them. Choose from 32GB, 64GB or — new to Galaxy Tab A8 — 128GB of storage. Take advantage of the expandable microSD card feature to get up to 1TB of space.4 The Galaxy Tab A8 is also now offered with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.5 A 7,040mAh6 battery with up to 15W7 fast-charging means that users can stream for hours on end, without worrying about losing power.

