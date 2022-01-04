[CES 2022] TCL announces its latest affordable smartphone; the 30 Series

CES isn’t usually the place where you will find a lot of smartphone announcements, but they do happen. At CES 2022, TCL announced its latest smartphone, the TCL 30 Series. We have been impressed with TCL’s smartphones since they’ve come to the U.S. market, and the 30 Series looks to be a continuation and improvement over previous models.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Most people recognize the TCL brand from its TV lineup. You can find TCL TVs in big box stores like Walmart, Target, and Costco. The company’s TVs are always well priced for the specs and features you get, and their 30 Series smartphone is no exception. There is always great value in the products TCL has been making.

“Through partnerships with more than 80 carriers in 160 countries, TCL is delivering on its mission to provide lightning fast, reliable and affordable yet powerful 5G for everyone to enjoy a smarter home and life,” said Aaron Zhang, Chief Executive Officer at TCL Communication. “As our 5G portfolio grows with the TCL 30 series and the LINKHUB 5G, your favorite experience will be matched with top-notch connectivity, rich design, and competitive pricing to improve the connected experience for users around the world.” This year, TCL’s 30 Series smartphone lineup is spearheaded by a trio of 5G smartphones.The TCL 30XE 5G and 30 V 5G are exclusive to the US market and will be officially available in the coming weeks, whereas the TCL 30 5G will be coming to Europe soon. TCL

TCL 30 Series

TCL 30 XE 5G

The TCL 30XE 5G features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate display and long-lasting battery, so customers will feel safe knowing their phone will last throughout the day and into the night. Thanks to its 5G capabilities, paired with 4GB of RAM, customers can enjoy fantastic connectivity and performance. The TCL 30XE 5G will be TCL’s first 5G smartphone available on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.

TCL 30 V 5G

Exclusively available from Verizon, the TCL 30 V 5G has everything you need to create and capture content, including a triple rear camera featuring a 50 MP main camera. The smartphone’s 6.7-inch display, powered by The TCL 30 V 5G, available exclusively on Verizon, supports the company’s Ultra-Wideband 5G and Nationwide 5G networks. It comes with 128GB internal storage, a 4500mAh long-lasting battery, and a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core chipset.

The screen is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel, powered by TCL’s NXTVISION technology. Customers will be thrilled with its triple rear camera, great for social media, featuring a 50MP main camera as well as a super wide-angle lens, perfect for landscape images. There’s also a 16MP front camera with a macro lens for close-ups, ideal for taking selfies.

Both the TCL 30XE 5G and 30 V 5G come with AMOLED ultra-thin displays for true clarity and vividness. With anti-scratch resistance, all-day low blue light, and enhanced technology, customers will enjoy the most immersive visuals and turbo-charged imagery like never before.

Offering robust next-generation connectivity at affordable prices, these 30 Series devices provide just a glimpse of the broader 30 Series line-up, which will be fully revealed at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona. More details about the TCL 30 XE 5G and TCL 30 V 5G, including pricing and availability, will follow closer to launch.

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of MoonBikes? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.