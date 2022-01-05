[CES 2022] Fluance announces its RT85N turntable with Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge

Fluance introduces the RT85N turntable, featuring the Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge and an acrylic platter, to its popular Reference Series High Fidelity Turntable Line. The humble turntable has been back en vogue, and vinyl records continue to sell well.

The RT85N with MP-110 cartridge brings a new level of radiance, resulting in exceptional dynamics with improved bass extension. With an increased output of 5mV, the tonal accuracy and balanced frequency response offer superior audio playback. Here are the key features Fluance provided on this turntable.

Fluance RT85N Turntable Features

Nagaoka MP-110 Cartridge for Warm and Dynamic Sound: High fidelity playback from the superfine polished elliptical diamond Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge featuring a more detailed, high precision, and authentic vinyl sound. Experience greater balanced tonal accuracy, resolution, and bass extension while accentuating every refined characteristic of your music.

Pure Analog Performance: The definitive vinyl record listening experience for beautifully warm and natural music, transporting you into the center of the performance.

Stylus JN-P110: Elliptical diamond stylus shaped for firmer grip and optimal contact with record grooves. The reduced surface noise and increased detail refinement result in enriched tonality and range for a precise, authentic sound.

High Density Acrylic Platter: The greater mass of the acrylic platter damps unwanted vibrations resulting in a more 3-dimensional sound with tighter bass, a fuller midrange, and overall improved clarity.

Speed Control for Precision Playback: The isolated motor prevents unwanted vibrations and noise while the speed control mechanism ensures consistent platter velocity (0.07% Wow/Flutter.)

Solid Wood Plinth: Revel in the gorgeous solid wood cabinet and adjustable resonance damping feet, ensuring superior isolation from unwanted micro-vibrations (Note: phono preamp not included.)

Last Updated on January 5, 2022.