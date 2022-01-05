[CES 2022] Fluance announces its RT85N turntable with Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge

|
,

Fluance introduces the RT85N turntable, featuring the Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge and an acrylic platter, to its popular Reference Series High Fidelity Turntable Line. The humble turntable has been back en vogue, and vinyl records continue to sell well.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The RT85N with MP-110 cartridge brings a new level of radiance, resulting in exceptional dynamics with improved bass extension. With an increased output of 5mV, the tonal accuracy and balanced frequency response offer superior audio playback. Here are the key features Fluance provided on this turntable.

Fluance RT85N Turntable Features

[CES 2022] Fluance announces its RT85N turntable with Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge

Nagaoka MP-110 Cartridge for Warm and Dynamic Sound: High fidelity playback from the superfine polished elliptical diamond Nagaoka MP-110 cartridge featuring a more detailed, high precision, and authentic vinyl sound. Experience greater balanced tonal accuracy, resolution, and bass extension while accentuating every refined characteristic of your music.

  • Pure Analog Performance: The definitive vinyl record listening experience for beautifully warm and natural music, transporting you into the center of the performance.
  • Stylus JN-P110: Elliptical diamond stylus shaped for firmer grip and optimal contact with record grooves. The reduced surface noise and increased detail refinement result in enriched tonality and range for a precise, authentic sound.
  • High Density Acrylic Platter: The greater mass of the acrylic platter damps unwanted vibrations resulting in a more 3-dimensional sound with tighter bass, a fuller midrange, and overall improved clarity.
  • Speed Control for Precision Playback: The isolated motor prevents unwanted vibrations and noise while the speed control mechanism ensures consistent platter velocity (0.07% Wow/Flutter.)
  • Solid Wood Plinth: Revel in the gorgeous solid wood cabinet and adjustable resonance damping feet, ensuring superior isolation from unwanted micro-vibrations (Note: phono preamp not included.)

Be sure to read our full coverage of CES 2022 here. What do you think of the Fluance RT85N Turntable? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 5, 2022.

Fluance RT85N CES 2022 Feature
Previous

[CES 2022] Shure announces its new AONIC 40 wireless ANC headphones

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap