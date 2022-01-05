[CES 2022] ViewSonic unveils new gaming monitors, portable monitors, and LED projectors

Today at CES, ViewSonic unveiled three new Elite Gaming Monitors, two new portable monitors (including one for gaming), a high-performance monitor, and two new smart projectors.

The latest ViewSonic gaming monitors come in FHD, QHD, and 4K resolutions, with the 4K model power by 1,152 distinct Mini-LED zones. Later this year, a 32-inch 4K OLED productivity monitor is also slated for release. On the portable front, you can choose between a 17.2″ 144Hz gaming version or a 15.6″ OLED model, both featuring a 1080p resolution. Finally, a pair of affordable 1080p LED projectors round out the new devices from the company.

“These new ViewSonic displays are designed to deliver performance, functionality and productivity. The newest additions to the ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors provide both professional and casual gamers with the ability to level-up their gaming experiences. ColorPro monitors ensure boosted productivity from both home and hybrid office environments. The portable gaming monitor and new smart LED projectors provide entertainment options, from either the couch or wherever one decides to relax. ViewSonic products offer features, technologies and flexibility, wherever work or play leads you.” Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic

Without further ado, let’s check out what ViewSonic has to say about their new gaming monitors and projectors.

ViewSonic Elite Gaming Monitors

The ViewSonic Elite XG321UG Gaming Monitor.

ELITE XG321UG

32-inch IPS with native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution

The highest of 1,152 distinct Mini-LED zones with full-array local diming technology (FALD)

144Hz refresh rate; 3.6ms response time

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

VESA DisplayHDR1400 for 1400 cd/m 2 peak HDR brightness; SDR brightness of 400 cd/m 2

peak HDR brightness; SDR brightness of 400 cd/m Connectivity includes: 3x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), 4x USB (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Customizable ViewSonic ELITE RGB Lighting

Available: Q1 2022 for an estimated street price of US$2,499.99

ELITE XG251G

25-inch IPS with 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution

360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG w/OD)

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

VESA DisplayHDR400 certified with 99% sRGB color coverage; SDR brightness of 400 cd/m 2

Connectivity includes: 2x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), 4x USB (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Available: Q1 2022 for an estimated street price of US$799.99

ELITE XG271QG

27-inch IPS with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution

240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time

NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer

Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Adobe 99%* color coverage and factory color calibrated

Connectivity includes: 2x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), 4x USB (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)

Available: January 2022 for an estimated street price of US$899.99

Portable monitors

The ViewSonic VX1755 Portable Gaming Monitor.

17.2-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium technology

Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack

Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) with a weight of 2.2 pounds

3-sided bezel-less design with built-in stand; dual integrated speakers

Available: Now with an estimated street price of US$299.00

ColorPro VP16-OLED

15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

100% DCI-P3 coverage, 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate

Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack

OLED panel with highly adjustable stand and built-in hood and cover accessory

Available: Q2 2022 with an estimated street price of US$499.99

High Performance Monitors

ColorPro VP32-OLED

32-inch monitor with native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, OLED panel

New ID, award-winning design, IF Good Design Award and Wallpaper Award

Color wheel for OSD navigation and color calibration

3 rd party integration: Adobe and Pantone Validated

party integration: Adobe and Pantone Validated Connectivity includes: USB-C 90W, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI

Available: Q2/Q3 2022 for an estimated street price of US$4,999.99

LED projectors

ViewSonic X1 Smart LED Projector.

X1 Smart LED Projector

Home theater projector with smart LED technology and native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

3,100 LED lumens of brightness and up to 30,000 hours of usage

Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology with 125% Rec.709 wide color gamut

Built-in Harmon Kardon speakers

16GB local storage

Standard throw lens, vertical lens shift, 1.3x optical zoom, H/V keystone and 4-corner adjustment

Connectivity includes: USB-C and A ports, HDMI 2.0, HDCP 1.4/2.2 (2x)

Available: April 2022 with an estimated street price of US$999.00

X2 Smart LED Projector

Short throw home theater projector with smart LED technology and native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution

3,100 LED lumens of brightness and up to 30,000 hours of usage

Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology with 125% Rec.709 wide color gamut

Built-in Harmon Kardon speakers

16GB local storage

Short-throw lens, 1.2x optical zoom, H/V keystone and 4-corner adjustment

Connectivity includes: USB-C and A ports, HDMI 2.0, HDPC 2.2 (2x)

Available: April 2022 with an estimated street price of US$1,099.00

What do you think about the new ViewSonic gaming monitors, portable monitors, and LED projectors? Are you going to be picking one up?

Last Updated on January 5, 2022.