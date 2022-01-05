[CES 2022] ViewSonic unveils new gaming monitors, portable monitors, and LED projectors

Today at CES, ViewSonic unveiled three new Elite Gaming Monitors, two new portable monitors (including one for gaming), a high-performance monitor, and two new smart projectors.
The latest ViewSonic gaming monitors come in FHD, QHD, and 4K resolutions, with the 4K model power by 1,152 distinct Mini-LED zones. Later this year, a 32-inch 4K OLED productivity monitor is also slated for release. On the portable front, you can choose between a 17.2″ 144Hz gaming version or a 15.6″ OLED model, both featuring a 1080p resolution. Finally, a pair of affordable 1080p LED projectors round out the new devices from the company.
“These new ViewSonic displays are designed to deliver performance, functionality and productivity. The newest additions to the ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors provide both professional and casual gamers with the ability to level-up their gaming experiences. ColorPro monitors ensure boosted productivity from both home and hybrid office environments. The portable gaming monitor and new smart LED projectors provide entertainment options, from either the couch or wherever one decides to relax. ViewSonic products offer features, technologies and flexibility, wherever work or play leads you.”Jeff Muto, business line director at ViewSonic
Without further ado, let’s check out what ViewSonic has to say about their new gaming monitors and projectors.
ViewSonic Elite Gaming Monitors
ELITE XG321UG
- 32-inch IPS with native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution
- The highest of 1,152 distinct Mini-LED zones with full-array local diming technology (FALD)
- 144Hz refresh rate; 3.6ms response time
- NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer
- VESA DisplayHDR1400 for 1400 cd/m2 peak HDR brightness; SDR brightness of 400 cd/m2
- Connectivity includes: 3x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), 4x USB (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)
- Customizable ViewSonic ELITE RGB Lighting
- Available: Q1 2022 for an estimated street price of US$2,499.99
ELITE XG251G
- 25-inch IPS with 1080p Full HD (1920×1080) resolution
- 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time (GtG w/OD)
- NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer
- VESA DisplayHDR400 certified with 99% sRGB color coverage; SDR brightness of 400 cd/m2
- Connectivity includes: 2x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), 4x USB (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)
- Available: Q1 2022 for an estimated street price of US$799.99
ELITE XG271QG
- 27-inch IPS with native 2K (2560×1440) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate; 1ms response time
- NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate Certification and NVIDIA Reflex Analyzer
- Supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Adobe 99%* color coverage and factory color calibrated
- Connectivity includes: 2x HDMI (v2.0), 1x DisplayPort (v1.4), 4x USB (1x upstream, 3x downstream) and one Audio-Out (3.5mm)
- Available: January 2022 for an estimated street price of US$899.99
Portable monitors
VX1755 Portable Gaming Monitor
- 17.2-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium technology
- Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack
- Less than one-inch thick (0.6-inch) with a weight of 2.2 pounds
- 3-sided bezel-less design with built-in stand; dual integrated speakers
- Available: Now with an estimated street price of US$299.00
ColorPro VP16-OLED
- 15.6-inch portable monitor with a native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 400nits of brightness, 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate
- Connectivity includes: 2x USB Type-C for 2-way charging, mini-HDMI and 3.5mm headphone jack
- OLED panel with highly adjustable stand and built-in hood and cover accessory
- Available: Q2 2022 with an estimated street price of US$499.99
High Performance Monitors
ColorPro VP32-OLED
- 32-inch monitor with native 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, OLED panel
- New ID, award-winning design, IF Good Design Award and Wallpaper Award
- Color wheel for OSD navigation and color calibration
- 3rd party integration: Adobe and Pantone Validated
- Connectivity includes: USB-C 90W, Thunderbolt 3, HDMI
- Available: Q2/Q3 2022 for an estimated street price of US$4,999.99
LED projectors
X1 Smart LED Projector
- Home theater projector with smart LED technology and native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 3,100 LED lumens of brightness and up to 30,000 hours of usage
- Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology with 125% Rec.709 wide color gamut
- Built-in Harmon Kardon speakers
- 16GB local storage
- Standard throw lens, vertical lens shift, 1.3x optical zoom, H/V keystone and 4-corner adjustment
- Connectivity includes: USB-C and A ports, HDMI 2.0, HDCP 1.4/2.2 (2x)
- Available: April 2022 with an estimated street price of US$999.00
X2 Smart LED Projector
- Short throw home theater projector with smart LED technology and native 1080p (1920×1080) resolution
- 3,100 LED lumens of brightness and up to 30,000 hours of usage
- Cinema SuperColor+™ Technology with 125% Rec.709 wide color gamut
- Built-in Harmon Kardon speakers
- 16GB local storage
- Short-throw lens, 1.2x optical zoom, H/V keystone and 4-corner adjustment
- Connectivity includes: USB-C and A ports, HDMI 2.0, HDPC 2.2 (2x)
- Available: April 2022 with an estimated street price of US$1,099.00
What do you think about the new ViewSonic gaming monitors, portable monitors, and LED projectors? Are you going to be picking one up?
