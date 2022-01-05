Joe Rogan joins GETTR and the platform sees a surge of new users

Joe Rogan is without question one of the most famous names, not the planet right now. He has come from starring in the TV show NewsRadio, hosting Fear Factor, being a UFC commentator, and hosting The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Rogan’s podcast initially started by hosting friends and interesting people he wanted to interact with. But The Joe Rogan experience has grown beyond buddies hanging out talking about UFC fights and hunting. Rogan’s show has become more political over the past few years as the comedian and actor has hosted political figures from both left and right sides.

GETTR is a new social media platform, among dozens, that has sprung up over the years. There have been others who have been trying to break the hold on social media that Facebook and Twitter hold, but few have been successful. The MeWe social network is probably one of the more successful competitors to the big social companies, but they are still growing.

Gaining a face like Joe Rogan on your platform comes with huge advantages, and that’s evident, seeing that users joined GETTR simply because of Joe Rogan. Rogan joined GETTR after his interview with Dr. Robert Malone, who had been banned from Twitter the day before his Joe Rogan interview. Rogan stated that he joined GETTR in case things on Twitter got “even dumber.” GETTR did issue a press release and as you can imagine, they are excited for this boost to the platform.

Rogan made his announcement on Sunday, January 2, which prompted more than 171,000 to open GETTR accounts that day. On Monday, that number almost doubled, with over 341,000 people opening accounts. As of Tuesday morning, there had been more than 545,000 new signups since Rogan’s declaration. “This is the great disruption in the social media landscape,” said GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller. “People have been looking for a new outlet for free expression, and GETTR is the destination. When Joe Rogan says that the establishment social media giants might get ‘even dumber,’ people listen and join the migration.” GETTR, which does not cancel people for their political opinions, officially launched on July 4th, 2021, achieved its first million users less than three days after launch and cemented its place in history as the fastest growing social media platform ever. By comparison, Twitter took 24 months to attract one million users while Facebook took 10 months. GETTR

It will be interesting to see how Joe Rogan joining GETTR affects Twitter and other celebrities. Social media is an interesting beast, and it has been getting ugly for the past several years. Ugly enough that some users are quitting social media altogether. We have also joined GETTR and you can follow us here.

What do you think of Joe Rogan joining GETTR? Do you think he would leave Twitter? Have you left Twitter? What other alternatives are there?

Last Updated on January 5, 2022.