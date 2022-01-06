New on Netflix January 7-14: Alyssa Milano stars in Brazen

Coming soon in January
These titles are coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- All of Us Are Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.
- I Am Georgina (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.
Netflix Games
While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:
- Krispee Street: Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.
- Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story: Bomb to the beat and groove to the mayhem in this fast-paced rhythm runner, featuring League of Legends stars, Ziggs and Heimerdinger.
- Arcanium: Rise of Akhan: Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.
January 7
- Hype House (NETFLIX SERIES): This brand-new series follows the compelling lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars. Join these iconic content creators as they welcome us into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen. From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.
- Johnny Test: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying, Johnny and Dukey dive headfirst into a slew of outrageous adventures that rarely go as planned.
- Mother/Android (NETFLIX FILM) 🇨🇦: In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android uprising, a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend desperately search for safety.
January 10
- Terminator: Dark Fate 🇨🇦
- Undercover: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): Hoping to turn his life around, Bob takes on a dangerous undercover mission to root out a police mole, but his path once again crosses with Ferry Bouman.
January 11
- Dear Mother (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.
January 12
- How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): From a shady money changer to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland, a mysterious woman recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.
January 13
- Brazen (NETFLIX FILM): Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.
- Chosen (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰): A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of The Rain.
- The Journalist (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): A journalist known as the maverick of news media defiantly chases the truth in this series adaptation of the hit movie of the same name.
- Photocopier (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.
Last Updated on January 6, 2022.