New on Netflix January 7-14: Alyssa Milano stars in Brazen

Welcome to our one non-CES 2022 post this week (kidding!) — at least it feels that way. At any rate, if you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding quite a few new shows and movies between January 7-13th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in January if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix January 7-13th list is headlined Alyssa Milano as a mystery writer trying to solve her sister’s murder in Brazen. Canadians also get to see Chloë Grace Moretz in Mother/Android which is airing in the U.S. on Hulu.

Coming soon in January

These titles are coming sometime in January, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

All of Us Are Dead (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape.

): A zombie virus breaks out fast inside a school. Endangered students fight to survive and escape. I Am Georgina (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner.

A revealing look at the life of Georgina Rodríguez: model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician’s daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Krispee Street: Based on the popular webcomic, this emotional (in a good way!) hidden object game features hundreds of quirky characters and items to seek and find.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story: Bomb to the beat and groove to the mayhem in this fast-paced rhythm runner, featuring League of Legends stars, Ziggs and Heimerdinger.

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan: Choose your heroes and embark upon an epic quest to save the world of Arzu in this open-world, roguelike strategy card game.

January 7

Hype House (NETFLIX SERIES): This brand-new series follows the compelling lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars. Join these iconic content creators as they welcome us into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen. From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives.

This brand-new series follows the compelling lives of some of the world’s biggest social media stars. Join these iconic content creators as they welcome us into the infamous Hype House, open their lives to the world and show a side of themselves and their relationships we’ve seldom seen. From humble beginnings to overnight fame, these are the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives. Johnny Test: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): From VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying, Johnny and Dukey dive headfirst into a slew of outrageous adventures that rarely go as planned.

From VR-wizarding to real-world monster-slaying, Johnny and Dukey dive headfirst into a slew of outrageous adventures that rarely go as planned. Mother/Android (NETFLIX FILM) 🇨🇦: In a post-apocalyptic world rocked by a violent android uprising, a young pregnant woman and her boyfriend desperately search for safety.

January 10

Terminator: Dark Fate 🇨🇦

Undercover: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): Hoping to turn his life around, Bob takes on a dangerous undercover mission to root out a police mole, but his path once again crosses with Ferry Bouman.

January 11

Dear Mother (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): When Jean-Louis’ heart stops beating, he must confront his Oedipal issues — and ask his mother an unthinkable question — or he’ll be dead in three days.

January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): From a shady money changer to one of the biggest gangsters in Poland, a mysterious woman recounts the real-life rise and fall of Nikodem “Nikoś” Skotarczak.

January 13

Brazen (NETFLIX FILM): Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder.

Mystery writer Grace Miller has killer instincts when it comes to motive — and she’ll need every bit of expertise to help solve her sister’s murder. Chosen (NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰): A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of The Rain.

A teenager finds her world turned upside down when she discovers the disturbing truth lurking in her sleepy Danish town. From the creators of The Rain. The Journalist (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): A journalist known as the maverick of news media defiantly chases the truth in this series adaptation of the hit movie of the same name.

A journalist known as the maverick of news media defiantly chases the truth in this series adaptation of the hit movie of the same name. Photocopier (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩): After losing her scholarship when photos of her at a party surface online, a student pairs with a photocopy worker to piece together what happened.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada January 7-13th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

