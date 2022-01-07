[CES 2022] Roland announces the Aerophone AE-20 digital wind instrument

As a musician, I appreciate a lot of instruments, especially one that I’ve never seen before and would love to test. I started my musical journey playing the drums at age seven and moved on to the guitar at age 11. I dabble with the piano, but I’ve always been intrigued by wind instruments, particularly the saxophone. The Roland Aerophone AE-20 digital wind instrument can be a saxophone or just about any instrument you want it to be.

The company announced the Aerophone AE-20 at CES 2022, and it delivers all the playability and expression of the flagship Aerophone Pro in a more compact and streamlined design. Here’s what Roland’s press release had to say about this US$999 instrument.

Offering a rich musical experience with premium details and Roland’s most advanced sound engines, this inspiring instrument brings next-level power and versatility to wind players everywhere. Developed in collaboration with leading wind synth artists, Aerophone AE-20 is a top-flight instrument with uncompromising musical response. It features the core sounds and expressive control of Aerophone Pro, along with the premier model’s acclaimed key touch, refined playability, and go-everywhere design. Aerophone AE-20 provides a wide range of stunningly authentic acoustic instrument sounds at the touch of a button. Soprano, alto, tenor, and baritone saxes are on hand, plus clarinet, flute, trumpet, and more. Violin, cello, and other string instruments are also included, along with world instruments like erhu, shakuhachi, and bagpipes. Backed by Roland’s SuperNATURAL technology, every playing nuance is fully translated with lifelike dynamics, articulations, and overtones. The versatility of Aerophone AE-20 extends even further with the ZEN-Core Synthesis System, the same advanced sound engine found in professional Roland keyboards like FANTOM and JUPITER-X. Everything from traditional analog synths to modern digital voices are available, all carefully curated for the unique articulations and extended dynamic range of a wind instrument. Aerophone AE-20 lets wind players step right into their musical flow with a familiar reed-style mouthpiece, immediate response, and natural pitch and vibrato control. The breath and bite sensors are customizable and ultra-sensitive, and it’s possible to reconfigure the fingering for sax, clarinet, flute, recorder, or a personal setup. Instant transposition and a five-octave range enable players to cover any style without the range limits found with traditional acoustic instruments. Aerophone AE-20 features an onboard speaker for grab-and-go playing, as well as a headphones jack for quiet practice sessions. There’s also a line output for connecting to a stage amp or PA while performing, plus USB-MIDI for music creation with popular MIDI production apps. Aerophone AE-20 comes with onboard Bluetooth® connectivity for wireless integration with mobile music apps from Roland and others. The Aerophone Lesson app helps users get started right away, even if they’ve never played a wind instrument. The Aerophone Pro Editor unlocks the full potential of Aerophone with deep customization of sound and performance settings. And with Bluetooth audio streaming, users can play along with music and instructional videos through the Aerophone’s sound system. With Roland Cloud, players can take the Aerophone experience even further with Sound Packs created by wind instrument experts and music production apps like Zenbeats and Zentracker. Roland Cloud is also home to many other powerful music tools, including software versions of the most revered keyboard and rhythm instruments in Roland’s storied history. Roland

The Roland Aerophone AE-20 will be available in the U.S. in March for $999.99.

