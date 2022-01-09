[CES 2022] ThirdEye expanding into consumer metaverse with Razor MR glasses

In recent weeks, the metaverse has taken center stage in the social media world. At CES 2022, ThirdEye announced its first consumer mixed reality glasses with a lightweight, all-day wearable form factor: the Razor MR.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

With these latest mixed reality glasses, consumers can experience “a total immersive metaverse” with apps ranging from gaming and entertainment to telehealth and remote assistance. Metaverse apps are also currently being developed which feature digital information overlaid onto a cityscape for both productive and entertainment immersion.

“Through the feedback we’ve received from customers since we launched in 2016, we’ve found there to be a great desire to bring our lightweight solutions and user-friendly applications, like RemoteEye, for home use as well. For the Razor MR Glasses, we wanted to accommodate a variety of needs. For example, these mixed reality glasses are lightweight and myopia friendly, allowing nearsighted users to adjust the Razor MR Glasses from zero to negative five diopters with a single twist of a knob on the side of the glasses. Now, no one will need to attempt stacking multiple eyewear pieces – as is needed with VR solutions, making it extremely comfortable for daily use.” Nick Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of ThirdEye

That last tidbit is interesting in that the glasses are adjustable so nearsighted users don’t need to wear glasses or contacts when using these mixed-reality glasses. Near-sighted myself, I’m definitely curious to see how well that technology works.

The Razor MR Glasses have a refresh rate of 70Hz, feature two noise-cancelling microphones, and can connect to most laptops, Android and iOS devices, and even game consoles via USB-C or HDMI. Weighing only 85 grams, the glasses run Android 9.0, have a 43-gree field of vision (equivalent to a 120″ display), feature voice control, sport dual high-definition direction sound, and have up to eight hours of battery life.

We’re still waiting to hear pricing on these but will update this article as soon as we get it. The Razor MR mixed-reality glasses are currently in production and expected to ship later this year.

