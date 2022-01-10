[CES 2022] Razer Chroma RGB expanding into the rest of your smart home

Last week at CES 2022, we brought you the news that Monster was adding Razer Chroma RGB support to its Smart Illuminessence lineup. Turns out, that was just the tip of the iceberg. Razer also announced that its Razer Chrome RGB ecosystem for computers and peripherals is now available for a number of smart home devices, allowing you to sync even more lights together.

Typically speaking, and it’s still true of some computer systems, users require multiple apps to control smart lighting in their homes. Now, with the Razer Smart Home App, users will have the ability to control and sync their smart home devices with one simple convenient application.

“The future of smart home living has never looked this bright. Razer Chroma RGB has been a fan-favorite since its inception, and today Razer marries technology and functionality in the Razer Smart Home App, enabling users with complete creative control over their environment.” Richard Hashim, VP of Growth at Razer

In addition, the Razer Chroma Smart Home Program is “an open invitation for hardware partners from the smart home industry to integrate their products into the Razer ecosystem.” In order for a system to be successful, it needs buy-in from as many hardware partners as possible. As such, Razer is opening its Razer Chroma RGB ecosystem to hardware vendors in the smart home industry.

Currently, the Razer Chroma Smart Home Program includes support from companies like Nanoleaf, LIFX, Yeelight, Monster, and Twinkly, with more coming during the first half of 2022.

Last Updated on January 10, 2022.