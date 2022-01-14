A robot waiter has been employed at a Boca Raton, Florida restaurant

The world would not be complete without a robot waiter; at least, that’s what Pudu Robotics believes. The company makes a robot waiter named BellaBot, and it can not only serve patrons their orders, but it can also seat them.

Due to COVID-19 craziness, many restaurants are experiencing staff shortages, leaving restaurant owners in a bind. Eat District in Boca Raton, Florida, is one of the first restaurants to employ BellaBot, and, according to Newsweek, patrons of the restaurant love it.

“I thought that was really cool how the robot served the food,” one patron told local news station WPBF 25. Another commented on how the robot was able to efficiently deliver food to their table without error. Bella’s debut comes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit restaurants nationwide. Newsweek reported that the hospitality industry, which includes restaurants and other food services, experienced the largest growth in resignations in November. Newsweek

The BellaBot robot waiter costs between $10,000 and $20,000, which breaks down to $27 to $54 a day for one year. That does not include maintenance and operating costs, but you can see the cost-savings draw for some restaurants. It would probably take a few humans to perform the same job as BellaBot, which means more pay. So long term, restaurants are probably going to save. Though new technology brings new problems, it remains to be seen how effective a robot waiter will be.

You can find out more about BellaBot on the company’s website here, and you can check out Eat District at their website here.

