Seven essential considerations for your work-from-home setup

Working remotely has become a popular trend due to COVID-19. Many people are converting spare bedrooms or kitchens into office spaces with standard equipment, such as chairs and computers. However, you can go beyond the basics. Consider these unique items to elevate your work-from-home setup.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

1. A Standing Desk

You sit at your computer to complete projects and attend meetings. In fact, the average person sits about 10 hours a day. However, this can cause weight gain, back pain, or even depression.

A standing desk allows you to get up and stretch periodically. It can also reduce back tension, lower blood sugar levels and give you more energy. Consider placing a yoga mat underneath your table for more comfort.

2. A Reliable Wi-Fi Setup

You need reliable and fast internet when in your work-from-home setup. A spotty connection makes you look unprofessional and miss important information. Therefore, you want to have a fast router and extender. Buy multiple extenders, so you can stay connected no matter what room you’re in.

Carefully choose your internet provider to ensure a reliable setup. Compare multiple companies to find the best deals, and pay attention to cost and download speeds.

3. A Second Monitor

Two screens can make your work-from-home setup more efficient. You can easily move between multiple tabs without wasting time. Plus, if you’re on a conference call, you can see the person while simultaneously viewing your notes.

Determine how much space you have when choosing a monitor. Look for a smaller device if you have limited room on your desk, or place it on a coffee table. Consider display options and compatibility as well.

4. A Charger and Adapter

A fast charger is essential to complete projects on time. Waiting for your device to reboot after it dies can be a pain. Plus, this wastes your time and creates a backlog of work. Purchase a fast charger and charging blocks to avoid all this.

Look for a device that bumps up the voltage by 5V, 9V or 12V and increases amperage to 3A. You will need to have an electronic that is compatible with the charger. Purchase a universal adapter so you can quickly transfer files from one computer to another.

We love the AirPods Max for working from home.

5. Bamboo Desk Organizers

Remote work is good for the planet’s health. In fact, the United Nations believes working from home can assist in reaching 14 of its 17 sustainable development goals. One way to do this is by using eco-friendly office supplies, such as bamboo desk organizers. Keeping your desk space clear is critical for your mental health. Organizers can help you separate your important documents and writing supplies.

6. The Right Headphones

There are multiple distractions when working from home, such as your kids playing. That’s why you need noise-canceling headphones to stay focused. You can also use them during meetings to ensure you clearly hear the other person. Plus, the noise from your computer won’t distract other family members.

The headphones can even block out sounds from your device so the client can hear you better. Consider the style you want, such as in-ear or full-sized, and try them on before buying.

7. An Espresso Machine

The average person drinks about three cups of coffee per day to power through their workday. Having a machine in your office is a convenient and time-saving option. When choosing a system, consider what is important to you. For example, do you want one that has multiple modes? Do you want a full pot or just a cup?

How to Elevate Your Work-From-Home Setup

Designing your office space is the fun part, but you can add so many unexpected things. Be sure to buy the basics and then go beyond to make working from home an ideal and comfortable experience.

What are some of your essentials for a work-from-home setup? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on January 22, 2022.