Netflix finally gets a much requested, long-awaited feature

For the most part, Netflix is pretty great if you ignore the constant price changes. However, there are a few things that a lot of people have been requesting as feature updates — one of which is the ability to clean up your Continue Watching list. As of last week, Netflix users can finally clean up their Continue Watching row with a new Remove from Continue Watching feature.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

While the Continue Watching row is pretty handy for jumping back into whatever movie or TV series you’ve been bingeing on, it can get pretty full with errant entries. I know personally, there are a few examples of items appearing or not disappearing on this row. This includes completed shows and movies not registering as such, movies or shows I’d just rather not finish, and the most annoying — something that shows up because I accidentally started it for all of 10 seconds.

Starting today, members around the world can remove a TV show or movie from your ‘Continue Watching’ row on all devices, including TV, with the click of a button. Simply click on a show or film, and select “Remove from Continue Watching” from the page options. If you change your mind, you can also undo that removal by clicking the back arrow button. Netflix press release

Netflix says that the feature is already available on the web and your mobile devices and will be rolling out to TVs soon.

What do you think about Netflix finally adding the “Remove from Continue Watching” feature? Long overdue? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on February 2, 2022.