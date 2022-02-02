Western Digital announces its new WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD

PC gaming has evolved over the years, becoming more popular than ever. Gaming in general, including console gaming, is far more popular than ever before. An excellent gaming rig is crucial for the PC gaming crowd, and the SSD within that rig is essential. That’s why companies like Western Digital make hardware like the new WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD.

The new WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD fuels gaming PC rigs with faster speeds and more extended gameplay, offering up to 40% faster performance and up to 20% more power efficiency at a maximum speed over the previous generation.

WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD

The new drive features a PCIe® Gen4 interface2 that delivers ultra-fast read speeds of up to 5,150MB/s3 (1TB and 2TB models only) to fuel in-game responsiveness, minimize stutter, and provide smooth streaming for a performance boost that gamers can see and feel. The drive is an accessible option for gamers looking to transition to Gen4 while also being backwards compatible for those with Gen3 systems. Purpose-built for PC gaming, it’s an ideal solution for enthusiast PC builders and long-time gamers looking to elevate their gaming experience. The WD_BLACK SN770 NVMe SSD is now available for purchase on Western Digital’s online store and is expected to be available for purchase from select etailers, retailers and resellers for $59.00-$269.00 (MSRP USD) starting February 2nd, 2022. The drive is available in 250GB, 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB models. Western Digital

