New on Netflix February 4-10: Matt Groening’s Disenchantment returns

Coming soon in February
- Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.
- Juvenile Justice (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A tough judge balances her aversion to minor offenders with firm beliefs on justice and punishment as she tackles complex cases inside a juvenile court.
- Love, Life & Everything in Between (NETFLIX SERIES): An ode to Valentine’s Day in various Arab cities, this anthology series tinged with dark humor explores love at large — and relationships up close.
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura
- One Piece: Episode of Alabasta
Netflix Games
February 4
- Looop Lapeta (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): When her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day — if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends.
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Together, the Magnolias work through new relationships, old wounds and town politics as the sweet parts of life blend with the salty and the sour.
- Through My Window (NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸): Raquel’s longtime crush on her next-door neighbor turns into something more when he starts developing feelings for her, despite his family’s objections.
February 6
- Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld 🇨🇦
February 7
- Finding You 🇨🇦
February 8
- Child of Kamiari Month (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): A year after losing her mother, a young girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.
- Love is Blind Japan (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵 – New episodes weekly): In this reality dating series, marriage-minded singles in Japan meet, date and get engaged — before ever setting eyes on each other.
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (NETFLIX COMEDY): Y’all wanna hear something crazy? Then tune into Comedian Ms. Pat’s first hour-long Netflix special, directed by the legendary Robert Townsend. Ms. Pat recalls growing up poor in Atlanta during the Reagan era, what she learned spending five days in juvenile detention, how her mom made her get baptized at local churches to get money, and much much more.
February 9
- Catching Killers: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations.
- Disenchantment: Part 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. The mystery of Dreamland’s origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.
- Ideias à Venda (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): Brazilian entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to an audience and celebrity judges. But to win R$200,000, they’ll also have to navigate tough challenges.
- Only Jokes Allowed (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇿🇦): Six of South Africa’s top comedians take center stage and showcase their talent in this collection of short stand-up sets.
- The Privilege (NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪): A wealthy teen and his friends attending an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while looking into a series of strange supernatural events.
February 10
- 47 Meters Down: Uncaged 🇨🇦
- The Clovehitch Killer 🇨🇦
- The Farewell 🇨🇦
- Into the Wind (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove.
- St. Vincent 🇺🇸
- Until Life Do Us Part (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇹): Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.
Last Updated on February 3, 2022.