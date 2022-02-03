New on Netflix February 4-10: Matt Groening’s Disenchantment returns

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between February 4-10th. Being a new year and a new month, there are a lot of old titles being added. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in February if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix February 4-10th list is headlined by part 4 of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment.

Coming soon in February

These titles are coming sometime in February, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Business Proposal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 ): A blind date leads to misunderstandings and mishaps in this workplace rom-com.

One Piece: Episode of Alabasta

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dungeon Dwarves: Behold the ultimate idle dungeon crawler! Explore dungons, vanquish monsters, and collect goodies to upgrade your warrior’s abilities and weapons.

February 4

Looop Lapeta (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): When her boyfriend loses a mobster’s cash, Savi races against the clock to save the day — if only she can break out of a curious cycle of dead ends.

February 6

Sword Art Online Alicization War of Underworld 🇨🇦

February 7

Finding You 🇨🇦

February 8

Child of Kamiari Month (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): A year after losing her mother, a young girl learns that she must journey across Japan to the annual gathering of gods in the sacred land of Izumo.

February 9

Catching Killers: Season 2 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations.

The detectives who captured the BTK Killer and other notoriously brutal murderers recount the brave actions and burdens behind their investigations. Disenchantment: Part 4 (NETFLIX SERIES): The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci return and deepen in Part IV of Matt Groening’s comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. The mystery of Dreamland’s origins – and the stakes for its future – become ever clearer as our trio – and King Zøg – find themselves on personal journeys that will ultimately tie in to the kingdom’s fate. Separated at the end of Part III, our heroes race to reunite in this sweeping series of ten episodes. They’ll find themselves everywhere from the depths of Hell to the clouds of Heaven and everywhere in between, including Ogreland, Steamland, underwater, monasteries, insane asylums, the Enchanted Forest, the Dreamscape and more. All the while, puzzle pieces both canonical and personal will reveal themselves to eager fans.

February 10

47 Meters Down: Uncaged 🇨🇦

The Clovehitch Killer 🇨🇦

The Farewell 🇨🇦

Into the Wind (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): While vacationing at a seaside resort, a hopeful medical student experiences first love with a local kitesurfer, but their friends and family disapprove.

Until Life Do Us Part (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇹): Three generations of a family living together in an idyllic villa juggle the demands of their wedding planning business and their own personal crises.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada February 4-10th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

Last Updated on February 3, 2022.