The Daily Wire buys The Hyperions movie starring Cary Elwes

The Daily Wire is jumping all-in on its movie business. The company’s first foray was Run Hide Fight which they followed up with the recent premiere of the original Shut In, and now the company has announced it has acquired The Hyperions.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The company also has the Gina Carano-led Terror on the Prairie movie coming this summer, so the plate is full and getting fuller. Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about its latest acquisition.

The Hyperions

“Director Jon McDonald is a true auteur, and ‘The Hyperions’ is one of the most original films I’ve seen. It’s a movie about pride, family, and reconciliation – values we all share regardless of our politics. It’s a perfect movie for Daily Wire, even though I doubt anyone involved in making it listens to ‘The Ben Shapiro Show.’ I consider it a privilege to bring this film to our audience,” said Daily Wire co-founder and co-CEO Jeremy Boreing. Starring Cary Elwes (“The Princess Bride”), “The Hyperions” tells the story of Professor Ruckus Mandulbaum who, in 1960, invented the Titan badge device that allows humans to have superpowers. The ingenious professor took three scrappy youths and turned them into a family of quirky superheroes — the Hyperions. The quartet soon became a global phenomenon. Over time, though, the group had a falling-out and Professor Ruckus replaced the three original Hyperions with a cadre of new teens. By 1979, two of the Hyperions wanted their Titan badges back and went through great lengths to recover them, including robbing the professor’s museum and inadvertently taking a few hostages along the way. Also starring in “The Hyperions” are Penelope Mitchell (“Hellboy”), Tanner Buchanan (“Cobra Kai”), Elaine Tan (“Tully”), and Alphonso McAuley (“Walk of Shame”). The film was written, produced, and directed by Jon McDonald (“Muddy Corman”) under his American Millimetre banner. Justin Bell of Justin Bell Productions and Jon Michael Kondrath at ReKon Productions were also producers on the film. Archstone Entertainment is handling its international distribution. The acquisition deal was negotiated by Dallas Sonnier of Bonfire Legend on behalf of The Daily Wire. “The Hyperions” is the fourth film the company has announced over the past 13 months. On Thursday, The Daily Wire also offered its members and movie fans a 60-second first look at former Star Wars actress Gina Carano’s first film since parting ways with Disney, “Terror on the Prairie.” The Daily Wire

What do you think of The Hyperions? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on February 12, 2022.