Netflix losing its Marvel TV series on March 1st

Based on a new label when you go to watch Netflix’s Marvel TV series, it appears the streaming service will be losing that content on March 1st. As confirmed by Deadline, Netflix’s licenses for the Marvel characters in those shows are reverting back to the House of Mouse.

Most of the Netflix Marvel stars were well received, doing better than the Disney-produced ones like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. Part of the reason for this was because Netflix was able to include more mature content in the shows which a lot of fans really liked. Unfortunately, because the rights have reverted to Disney, that means that Netflix will no longer be able to stream Marvel’s Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

In my opinion, the timing is right, especially given what Disney has started to do with the Netflix Marvel actors. First, Vincent D’Onofrio first re-surfaced as Kingpin in Marvel’s new Hawkeye series. Then Charlie Cox recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising his role as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil. Now with all the rights reverting back to the company, it’ll be interesting to see if any other characters return, like Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page in Daredevil, or Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

On that note, it’s your last chance to binge these shows on Netflix, but there’s a solid chance they’ll pop up on Disney’s various streaming properties shortly.

