Leaving Netflix March 2022: 300, Twilight, and more…

A few titles are leaving Netflix in March — fortunately, you have a couple of weeks before they do! The list below indicates what days each show or movie will be leaving and if it is leaving the Netflix U.S. or Netflix Canada streaming service.

Not as many shows are leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada this month. In the U.S., it’s your last chance to stream movies like 300, a bunch of Pokémon movies and series, and plenty of kids’ movies. For those of you watching Netflix Canada, it is your last chance to watch Broadchurch, Scream Queens, and The Twilight Saga. Without further ado, let’s see what else is leaving in March!

NOTE: 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 denote which service the title is leaving Netflix in March.

March 3

Parker 🇺🇸

Safe Haven 🇺🇸

March 4

Broadchurch: Seasons 1-3 🇨🇦

March 6

The Secret 🇺🇸

March 11

T2 Trainspotting 🇨🇦

March 15

Howards End 🇺🇸

March 19

Scream Queens: Seasons 1-2 🇨🇦

March 21

Philomena 🇺🇸

March 27

Lawless 🇺🇸

March 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom 🇺🇸

March 29

Twilight 🇨🇦

The Twilight Saga: New Moon 🇨🇦

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 🇨🇦

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1 🇨🇦

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 🇨🇦

March 30

Doctor Foster Seasons 1-2 🇺🇸

Mercy Black 🇺🇸

March 31

300 🇺🇸

A River Runs Through It 🇺🇸

As Good as It Gets 🇺🇸

Bad Teacher 🇺🇸

Bee Movie 🇺🇸

Blood Diamond 🇺🇸

Braveheart 🇺🇸

Bright Star 🇺🇸

Despicable Me 🇺🇸

Despicable Me 2 🇺🇸

Eight Legged Freaks 🇺🇸

Free Willy 4: Escape from Pirate’s Cove 🇺🇸

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 🇺🇸

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past 🇺🇸

Good Burger 🇺🇸

Gremlins 🇺🇸

The Hangover 🇺🇸

Happy Feet Two 🇺🇸

The Holiday 🇺🇸

Hook 🇺🇸

I Love You, Man 🇺🇸

In the Cut 🇺🇸

Interview with the Vampire 🇺🇸

Jumanji 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid 🇺🇸

Kung Fu Panda 🇺🇸

The Longest Yard 🇺🇸

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted 🇺🇸

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa 🇺🇸

Nacho Libre 🇺🇸

The NeverEnding Story 🇺🇸

Paranormal Activity 🇺🇸

Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! 🇺🇸

Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us 🇺🇸

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon 🇺🇸

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures 🇺🇸

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends 🇺🇸

Runaway Bride 🇺🇸

The Ugly Truth 🇺🇸

Wild Wild West 🇺🇸

Woo 🇺🇸

