[MWC 2022] Lenovo announces new ThinkPad and ThinkBook Windows 11 laptops

MWC 2022 has kicked off and Lenovo always has new announcements during these trade shows. Lenovo has always announced a huge number of products at these trade shows and today is no different. At MWC 2022 the company has brought new laptops, tablets, Chromebooks, and more.

Here is the rundown of the ThinkPad and ThinkBook announcements made at MWC 2022.

MWC 2022 Lenovo Windows 11 Laptops

ThinkPad

ThinkPad X13S

X13S at MWC 2022

Today Lenovo™ is thrilled to announce an all-new ThinkPad™ X13s developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Microsoft, as the world’s first laptop powered by the premium Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 compute platform, running up to Windows 11 Pro. The ultra-slim, ultra-light fan-less design delivers the next level of silent always-on, always-connected PC experiences in addition to incredible multi-day battery life rated up to 28 hours, AI accelerated experiences, enhanced 5G connectivity options including mmWave, and application support through the Microsoft App Assure program for seamless productivity, security, and collaboration. Built with 90% certified recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers, 97% PCC plastic in the battery Printed Circuit Board (PCB) cover and battery frame, and with recyclable carton and bumpers in the packaging, ThinkPad X13s is designed to consume less energy. Manufactured using Lenovo’s low temperature solder method that can reduce carbon emissions by up to 35%, ThinkPad X13s also includes low power 13.3-inch 16:10 display configurations, with touch or Eyesafe® low blue light options. The reduced need for AC power can help reduce energy consumption. Hybrid workers, global travelers, field technicians, and front-line workers will relish the light 1.06kg (2.35 pounds) laptop, and the virtual elimination of daily power anxiety and connectivity issues as they roam between work-fromanywhere locations. Wi-Fi 6E provides a more stable high-speed connection and when unavailable, or a public hotspot is not secure enough, the device can switch to 5G mmWave or sub6 Wireless WAN for lightning fast, highly secure, on-the-go connectivity. Lenovo

X13S at MWC 2022

Technology innovation should be seamless and addressing customer insights for a smarter and more productive collaboration experience is paramount. ThinkPad X13s integrates a communications bar with a 5-megapixel camera with AI-based auto framing plus Infrared (IR) camera option and standard triple-array microphones providing intelligent noise suppression during conference calls. Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 introduces a Computer Vision processor featuring major user experience improvements, from smarter human presence detection for a more convenient user authentication experience to added security, privacy, and power saving by automatically turning off or dimming the display when the user looks away. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 compute platform delivers exceptional battery efficiency with the performance expected for a premium business laptop. The world’s first 5nm platform for Windows PCs, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3’s superior architecture makes it Qualcomm Technologies’ most powerful and efficient connected platform. Designed for use in premium, truly mobile PCs, it delivers processing speeds with system-level performance boosts of up to 57% and handles multi-tasking up to 85% faster for incredibly smooth, responsive performance. Staying always on and always connected is possible with seamless switching between Wi-Fi and ultra-fast 5G mmWave or 5G sub6, or 4G LTE networks. AI accelerated audio and camera capabilities create immersive video conferencing experiences that help users stay productive and engaged. ThinkPad X13s will be available starting May 2022, starting from $1099.00. In the U.S., the ThinkPad X13s will be available on AT&T, and on Verizon later in 2022. More specific availability and pricing will be shared later. Lenovo

ThinkPad X1, P, and T Series

X1 Extreme Gen 5 at MWC 2022

The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, powered by up to the latest Intel vPro® with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 H-series processors running Windows 11 Pro and available with the latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ Laptop GPUs, up to 64GB DDR5 memory and optional dual Solid-State Drives (SSD) supporting up to a massive 8TB, takes performance to a whole new level for the most demanding tasks. X1 Extreme Gen 5 also now includes Dolby Voice® with AI noise cancellation and an optional WQXGA 165Hz refresh rate display with low blue light for meticulous content creators. Lenovo is also introducing several updates to its ThinkPad T series portfolio to address the productivity and collaboration needs of a widely diversified workforce. The broad move to 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light technology with FHD camera options combined with Dolby Audio speaker system and Dolby Voice enhance the collaboration experience, boosted by more stable connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6E and enhanced WWAN choices. These innovations come after Lenovo has been recognized once again as one of the world’s most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. By 2025, Lenovo aims to obtain 90% of electricity for global operations from renewable sources and remove one million tons of greenhouse gas emissions from the supply chain. Lenovo also remains focused on reducing its impact on the environment by including Post-Consumer Content (PCC) recycled plastic materials in the speaker enclosure, battery brackets, and AC adaptors in today’s ThinkPad announcements. Likewise, these ThinkPad laptops include 90 percent recycled and/or sustainable packaging and are ENERGY STAR® certified and EPEAT® registered for meeting energy-saving and environmental standards. Lenovo

X1 Extreme Gen 5 at MWC 2022

The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 is a performance powerhouse designed to delight all users who pursue supreme power for demanding work and high-definition entertainment. The fifth-generation takes all that is good in the X1 Extreme platform and produces the most powerful ThinkPad X1 ever. Lenovo

New 165Hz refresh rate 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display option with low blue light technology. Other display options offer up to 600 nit brightness with 4K resolution, factory color calibration, Dolby Vision® HDR for ultravivid image quality and feature low blue light technology. Touch and pen input are optional features on select panels.

12th Gen Intel Core H-series processors up to i9 and optional Intel vPro technology

New High-performance mobile graphics options delivered courtesy of NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti with 16GB GDDR6. Other options include NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs.

Integrated liquid metal thermal paste for both CPU and GPU and vapor chamber cooling can provide up to 10% performance boost 8 through better thermal efficiency, and helps enable 110W TDP.

X1 Extreme Gen 5 can be configured with fast DDR5 4800Mhz memory up to 64GB and two 4TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and a large capacity 90Wh (Watt hour) battery.

SD Express 7.0 card reader to support the latest ultra-fast SDXC memory cards.

Dolby Voice with its latest noise cancelling technology is added to the Dolby powered solutions that include standard Dolby Atmos® speaker system and optional Dolby Vision on select displays.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, like all ThinkPad X1 models, is ready to support Tile’s full suite of finding features, so users can locate their PC up to 14 days, even when it’s shut down.

P16S at MWC 2022

ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 and P16s Gen 1, Lenovo’s most mobile workstations, offer a mix of power and performance for professional users-on-the-go. Built with the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA T550 professional graphics, both workstations are ISV-certified and ideally suited to power applications such as AutoCAD®, Revit®, SolidWorks®, and more. These mobile machines also ensure reliability and durability with the ThinkShield security suite and MIL-SPEC testing that highly mobile power users need. Both models also offer improved usability features including a wider touchpad, all-day battery capacity, an upgraded FHD webcam, blue light reduction and X-Rite factory color calibration for true-to-life color accuracy. New to Lenovo’s mobile workstation portfolio, the ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 redefines power and portability with a thin and light 16-inch chassis. This new form factor, like all ThinkPad P series, is designed with engineers, architects, and students in mind, and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display that delivers increased screen space for viewing and creating with extreme clarity. Both workstations will be available in black or an aluminum storm grey cover. Lenovo

T16 at MWC 2022

ThinkPad T series, first introduced in 2000 and Lenovo’s most successful business laptop, has long been the workhorse of the portfolio designed to meet the needs of a broad range of business users. Today, Lenovo is also introducing a new ThinkPad T16 along with updated ThinkPad T14s Gen 3 and T14 Gen 3. Available with either the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors with optional Intel vPro technology or the latest AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors for mobile with the Microsoft Pluton security processor, all running up to Windows 11 Pro. Lenovo

New 14-inch and 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display options surrounded by a four-sided narrow bezel design. A wide variety of display options vary by model and can offer up to 500 nit brightness with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR support and some feature low blue light technology. A 2.8K OLED option is available on ThinkPad T14s. Touch capability is also optional on select panels.

Mobile graphics are delivered courtesy of integrated AMD Radeon™ 600M graphics on AMD models, or up to Intel® Iris® X e graphics with optional NVIDIA MX 550 or RTX 2050 discrete graphics on Intel models.

Wi-Fi 6E and optional Cat16 4G Wireless WAN offer fast and reliable connection at home, in the office or somewhere in between.

ThinkPad T14 and T16 are offered with two battery options. On T14 a 39.3Wh option for people who seek a device 0.5 pounds (0.23kg) lighter than previous generation for easier mobility, and a 52.5Wh option for those wanting more battery life. On T16, bigger battery options are available with 52.5Wh and 86Wh.

The new 16:10 aspect ratio designs integrate an optional FHD or FHD Infrared camera for improved video conferencing quality with physical privacy shutter. Radar based human presence detection is available on T14s with the IR camera.

ThinkPad T14 will be first to market with a new software-only human presence detection solution using ultrasound sensor technology delivered by Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform ™

A larger 115mm touchpad for improved usability for touchpad users.

As with the X1 Extreme Gen 5, Dolby Voice® with its latest noise cancelling technology is added to the Dolby powered solutions that include standard Dolby Audio speaker system and optional Dolby Vision® on select displays.

Like all X1 models, ThinkPad T series with 12 th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel WLAN are ready to support Tile’s full suite of finding features, so users can locate their PC up to 14 days, even when it’s shut down10

Security is of paramount importance with hybrid working. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button for easier sign on through Windows Hello™ 11 and all models are Windows Secured-core PCs.

Pricing and Availability Available starting Price starting from ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 June 2022 $2049 ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i April 2022 $1419 ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 April 2022 $1419 ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor July 2022 $299 ThinkPad T16 i April 2022 $1419 ThinkPad T14 i April 2022 $1399 ThinkPad T14s i June 2022 $1529 ThinkPad T16 AMD June 2022 $1299 ThinkPad T14 AMD June 2022 $1299 ThinkPad T14s AMD May 2022 $1399

ThinkBook

ThinkBook 14S at MWC 2022

Lenovo™ announced today the latest ThinkBook™ 14s Yoga Gen 2 and ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i laptops. Continuing the modern design philosophy that has become synonymous with ThinkBook, the new models feature dual tone color highlights and exude class with an anodized aluminum exterior 1 and four-side narrow bezels. Equipped with smart innovative technologies and high-performance features, they offer elevated user experiences in productivity, collaboration, and security. The combination of 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, up to Windows 11 Pro, fast SSD storage, Intel Thunderbolt™ 4, and Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2 connectivity aim to offer unparalleled efficiencies to help users handle the most demanding workloads locally or in the cloud. Intuitive experiences in collaborative work are further enhanced by features such as Smart Appearance, AI Meeting Manager, and intelligent noise cancellation, all designed to simplify meetings and make them more enjoyable. Help protect data and identity with Smart Power On, a touch fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, that adds a layer of security and convenience and is managed by the standard hardware discrete Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (dTPM). In the next reality of a hybrid working world, businesses of any size can be advocates of intelligent transformation, but smaller, agile companies are the ones who can power a global recovery. ThinkBook laptops help small and medium businesses (SMBs) to maintain a competitive edge and retain and attract highly motivated and tech-savvy personnel. Whether creative individuals, remote working, office-based, travelling for business, or all of these, ambitious users need collaborative and productive tools to remain agile and innovative, wherever they are. By leveraging technology, they can produce unthinkable things that resonate and empower businesses and audiences around the world. ThinkBook is designed to be an integral part of the inspiration to build better businesses and enhance communities through individual accomplishments and globally recognized unthinkable achievements. Lenovo ThinkBook – Within Reach. ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 offers a flexible and versatile laptop to inspire users to thrive in the next reality. Multiple modes 3 mean the 14s Yoga can adapt to user needs and optimize workflow, with powerful computing options, vivid displays, and state-of-the-art components help drive smart innovations that enhance the user experience. Lenovo

Latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris® X e graphics help users breeze through tasks in Windows11 Pro4

14-inch FHD Dolby Vision® enabled display with 100% sRGB color gamut to enjoy rich color reproduction and vivid visual experience, with Low Blue Light technology to filter out blue light emissions and minimize eye strain

Dual SSD storage that supports up to 2 x 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSDs offers space for the biggest files, and DDR4 memory with support up to 40GB

Intel Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C ports allow rapid data transfer and simplifies connectivity to power and external peripherals, including displays

Intel Wi-Fi 6E 2 boosts wireless performance with greater bandwidth, lower latency and more stable connectivity

Smart Power On integrates a touch fingerprint reader on the power button for convenience and an added security layer

ThinkBook 13S at MWC 2022

The slimmest ThinkBook yet at just 14.9mm, ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i includes virtually all the performance and smart functionality features of its versatile sibling and stands out with Cloud Grey and Arctic Grey dual color designs. Starting at just 2.75 pounds (1.25kg), the sleek laptop includes a new ultra-narrow bezel design with a 91% screen-to-body ratio surrounding the 13.3-inch display that includes an optional Dolby Vision enabled 400nit 2.5K touch enabled panel offering stunning life-like images with accurate color and contrast. Designed on the Intel® Evo™ platform8 , with fast storage and dual-channel LPDDR5 memory, it exudes power and performance for next generation productivity. Lenovo

Streamlined new thinner looking metallic measuring just 14.9mm thin

Three 13.3-inch display options including WUXGA and WQXGA resolutions and a touch option, all feature TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light technology

FHD camera option for crisper video clarity, physical camera shutter for user privacy

Ambient Light Sensor adjusts brightness based on surrounding light for additional eye comfort

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage and up to 32GB memory support

Virtually all-day battery life expected to be around 11 hours 9 with a 56Wh battery

2 x Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports for audio, video, and power delivery

Pricing and availability is as follows. ThinkBook 14s Yoga Gen 2 will be available from April 2022, starting at $849. ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 i will be available from April 2022, starting at $849.

Last Updated on March 2, 2022.