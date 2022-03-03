[MWC 2022] Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3/3i laptops aimed at students

Among the many Lenovo announcements at MWC 2022, the company announced new 15- and 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3/3i laptops aimed at students.

With two screen sizes, the new IdeaPad Gaming 3/3i laptops are perfect for both school and play. Stylish, the latest gaming laptops from Lenovo feature improved thermal components for quieter operation and a new WQHD+ panel option. Shipping with Windows 11, they also feature up to a 165Hz refresh rate and 12th Gen Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors.

“The new IdeaPad gaming laptops are portable enough to tote virtually anywhere like to class or friends’ dorm rooms for marathon gameplay sessions, yet more powerful than an ultrabook for playing top titles and tackling schoolwork (or a side hustle) without breaking the bank. A quick peek under this machine’s hood reveals powerful processing and graphics for budding gaming prowess and top-notch streaming – making it a great choice for first-time gamers who could also use a little help from Lenovo’s signature gaming keyboard.” Lenovo press release

Available in Onyx Grey or Glacier White, the IdeaPad Gaming 3/3i laptop has a 1080P FHD webcam, a gaming keyboard with optional 4-zone RGB backlighting, and up to 100% sRGB colour gamut and 500 nits brightness. Three months of Xbox Game Pass is also included with each system, giving gamers access to over 100 PC games.

In addition to the new IdeaPad gaming laptops, Lenovo has also unveiled the Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse.

“The Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse delivers amazing performance, precision, and better ergonomics. Crafted with a short, low arch and slim waist with mirrored-textured side-grips, the Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse provides lasting ambidextrous comfort to both claw-grip and fingertip gamers. “With a light weight of just 75g, mouse delivers a near-frictionless tactical gliding experience with 100 percent Teflon® (PTFE) feet making faster, larger swipes possible so no gameplay action is wasted. Speaking of nothing wasted, a piece of the Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse securing its battery is built with post-consumer recycled plastic5 known for its excellent heat resistance. Mouse also features ingenious sensor technologies such as 19,000 DPI via Pixart 3370, 80-million-click rated optical micro-switches and up to six programmable buttons.” Lenovo press release

The 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor will start at US$1489.99 and is expected to be available starting in June 2022, and the 16-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with AMD processor will start at $1139.99 and is expected to be available starting in June 2022. The 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop with Intel Core processor will start at $989.99 and is expected to be available starting in April 2022, and the 15-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop with AMD processor will start at $929.00 and is expected to be available starting in May 2022. The Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse will start at $99.99 and is expected to be available starting in September 2022.

Last Updated on March 3, 2022.