New on Netflix March 11-17: Ryan Reynolds travels through time in The Adam Project

Coming soon in March
- 800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.
- Tomorrow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.
Netflix Games
- Shatter Remastered: Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.
- Into the Dead 2: Unleashed: Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive?
- This is a True Story: Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews.
March 11
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): Twenty drivers — some veterans, some rookies — compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.
- The Flash: Season 8 🇨🇦
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry (NETFLIX SERIES): Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.
- The Adam Project (NETFLIX FILM): After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-travelling fighter pilot Adam Reed (Ryan Reynolds) teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.
March 12
- Dunkirk 🇺🇸
March 13
- The Last Samurai 🇨🇦
- London Has Fallen 🇺🇸
- Mad Max: Fury Road 🇨🇦
- Wedding Crashers 🇨🇦
March 15
- Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Anime, live action, and music by cutting-edge artist Eve — all weave together into this dreamlike sonic experience inspired by the story of Adam and Eve.
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (NETFLIX COMEDY): Actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut in The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. Catherine uses her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life. Filmed at Joe’s Pub in New York City.
- Marilyn’s Eyes (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): Food brings together a creative pair at a psychiatric hospital. As they turn a fictional restaurant into reality, they must find a recipe for healing.
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Team Zenko Go (NETFLIX FAMILY): No good deed is too small for this kind kid squad! Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret!
March 16
- Pedal to Metal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger… or at least try.
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction.
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): In 2005, thieves tunnel into a Fortaleza, Brazil, bank vault and steal over 160 million reais. This docuseries explores that spectacular, historic heist.
- A Walk Among the Tombstones 🇺🇸
March 17
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler 🇺🇸
- Rescued by Ruby (NETFLIX FILM): Chasing his long-shot dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby.
- Soil (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): To revamp the family business, a young entrepreneur sets up a bold yet risky plan of importing soil from Morocco to bury his community’s deceased.
Last Updated on March 10, 2022.