New on Netflix March 11-17: Ryan Reynolds travels through time in The Adam Project

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between March 11-17th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in March if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix March 11-17th list which is headlined by The Adam Project, a Netflix Original Film starring Ryan Reynolds as a time-travelling fighter pilot.

Coming soon in March

These titles are coming sometime in March, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

800 Meters (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇪🇸): In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates.

In 2017, Spain suffered two terrorist attacks perpetrated by young members of its community. How could this happen? This incisive series investigates. Tomorrow (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): Made half-human and half-spirit by accident, a young man joins a company of grim reapers in the underworld to carry out special life-saving missions.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Shatter Remastered: Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles.

Shatter Remastered is a retro-inspired brick-breaking game that combines classic action with unique twists and incredible boss battles. Into the Dead 2: Unleashed: Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive?

Do whatever it takes to save your family and survive the zombie apocalypse in this ultimate action shooter! How far will you go to make it out alive? This is a True Story: Explore a beautiful, hand-painted landscape in this lush narrative puzzle game that’s based on actual events and interviews.

March 11

March 12

Dunkirk 🇺🇸

March 13

The Last Samurai 🇨🇦

London Has Fallen 🇺🇸

Mad Max: Fury Road 🇨🇦

Wedding Crashers 🇨🇦

March 15

Adam by Eve: A live in Animation (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): Anime, live action, and music by cutting-edge artist Eve — all weave together into this dreamlike sonic experience inspired by the story of Adam and Eve.

Anime, live action, and music by cutting-edge artist Eve — all weave together into this dreamlike sonic experience inspired by the story of Adam and Eve. Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (NETFLIX COMEDY): Actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut in The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. Catherine uses her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life. Filmed at Joe’s Pub in New York City.

Actress, comedian, and author Catherine Cohen makes her Netflix original comedy special debut in The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. Catherine uses her musical expertise to hilariously divulge details about relationships, modern feminism and being the main character of her own life. Filmed at Joe’s Pub in New York City. Marilyn’s Eyes (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): Food brings together a creative pair at a psychiatric hospital. As they turn a fictional restaurant into reality, they must find a recipe for healing.

Food brings together a creative pair at a psychiatric hospital. As they turn a fictional restaurant into reality, they must find a recipe for healing. One Piece Film: Strong World

Team Zenko Go (NETFLIX FAMILY): No good deed is too small for this kind kid squad! Niah, Ari, Ellie and Jax go undercover to help others and squash their town’s problems in secret!

March 16

Pedal to Metal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽): After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger… or at least try.

After a race they drive in ends fatally, friends Kike and Noche flee to Mexico City to hide, rebuild their lives and escape danger… or at least try. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction.

From Chris Smith, the executive producer of Tiger King and director of Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened, comes Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives., a wild four-part documentary series that explores how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the glittering New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the “Vegan Fugitive.” Shortly after meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011, Melngailis begins draining her restaurant’s funds and funneling the money to Fox after he cons her into believing he could make her dreams — from expanding her food empire to making her beloved pitbull immortal — a reality…but only if she continues to obey his every request without question. A few years later the couple, now married and on the lam after stealing nearly $2 million from the restaurant and its staff, are found holed up in a Tennessee motel by law enforcement. Their undoing? A charge made under Fox’s real name, Anthony Strangis, for a Domino’s pizza. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. takes viewers on a journey more bizarre than fiction. Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷): In 2005, thieves tunnel into a Fortaleza, Brazil, bank vault and steal over 160 million reais. This docuseries explores that spectacular, historic heist.

In 2005, thieves tunnel into a Fortaleza, Brazil, bank vault and steal over 160 million reais. This docuseries explores that spectacular, historic heist. A Walk Among the Tombstones 🇺🇸

March 17

Lee Daniels’ The Butler 🇺🇸

Rescued by Ruby (NETFLIX FILM): Chasing his long-shot dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby.

Chasing his long-shot dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby. Soil (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): To revamp the family business, a young entrepreneur sets up a bold yet risky plan of importing soil from Morocco to bury his community’s deceased.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada March 11-17th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada March 11-17th list are you going to be binging on over the next week? Are you going to be checking out The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on March 10, 2022.