Pre-orders for Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup are now live

Samsung announced its 2022 TV lineup at CES 2022 and starting today, most of what was announced can be pre-ordered on Samsung’s website. We were able to get our hands on the Samsung QN90B 4K Neo QLED TV and you can read our First Look preview here. In the meantime, here’s what Samsung’s press release had to say about the new 2022 TV lineup pre-ordering.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

“Samsung aims to inspire people to tailor their tech to complement their passions, preferences, and lifestyle – and today’s viewer is looking for that customized experience more than ever. This year, we are truly redefining the role of the TV in the home with more choices of groundbreaking screen technologies, features and designs,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President, Home Entertainment Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether you want your screen to subtly blend into your home décor, or to binge your favorite shows in large-format, stunning 8K, there’s a Samsung screen for you.” Samung

Neo QLED 8K TV

The pinnacle of Samsung’s premium portfolio and next frontier in color and contrast, the Neo QLED 8K series delivers the most dynamic viewing experience with breakthrough screen technology and features for the most lifelike picture yet. Viewers can immerse themselves in the stunning detail of 8K without the need for native 8K content thanks to its Neural Quantum Processor 8K with AI. With Samsung’s growing 8K ecosystem, users can simply pair Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 to playback the content captured in native 8K resolution on any Samsung Neo QLED 8K screen. Samsung

Powerful Processing: Whether viewing the slow cinematic excellence of the latest blockbuster or the pulse-pounding action of a sporting event, Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K transports viewers with immersive, 8K-upscaled resolution to deliver a more 3D-like image than ever before.

Superlative Contrast and Brightness with MiniLEDs that are 1/40th in size compared to standard LEDs for greater density, and dramatically improved contrast when combined with the Neural Quantum Processor 8K. Enhancing performance further is a new 14-bit processing , 144Hz refresh rate with up to 4K/144Hz (QN900B), and anti-reflective layer to reduce distractions.

Form factors designed to impress with the unique Infinity One Design featuring a razor-thin panel with depth ranging from 16.7mm (QN900B) to 18.7mm (QN850B, QN800B) finished with stainless steel.

Audio experiences with a 90W 6.2.4-channel experience, the QN900B helps viewers feel the sound. Take it to the next level by perfectly pairing with a Samsung soundbar – the world’s first built-in wireless Smart TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection

The 2022 Samsung Neo QLED line features new models available in 65”, 75” and 85” screen sizes:

QN900B :available for pre-order on March 21 st,

:available for pre-order on March 21 QN800B: available now for pre-order

Samsung QN95B TV

QN90B is pictured

Inheriting Samsung’s Neo QLED 8K superlative picture performance, the Neo QLED 4K QN95B delivers an intensely realistic picture, even more immersive sound and a superior gaming experience. With the latest advancements in backlight technology such as MiniLEDs that are 1/40th in size compared to traditional LEDs, and features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control, the result is superb HDR performance with details that come to life. Perfect for every passion, it’s Neural Quantum Processor 4K and 144Hz refresh rate brings gaming to another level with buttery smooth motion, incredible contrast and the sharpest of detail. To complete the fully immersive experience, new top channel speakers are combined with Object Tracking Sound to place the viewer in the absolute center of the action. Samsung

QN95B: available for pre-order on May 23rd

The Frame TV

In 2022, The Frame takes art to the next level. Samsung’s new anti-reflective matte finish goes well beyond reducing glare and reflections to improve the viewing experience. When it’s off, and showcasing users’ favorite art, this unique new display has been engineered to maximize light scattering surface irregularities. The result? It creates the appearance of texture in the art – whether that be the look of real vellum or the experience of canvas. This new matte finish will also be available on the soon to be available 2022 Serif and Sero lifestyle models. The Frame offers an updated Art Store that will make content easier to find, allowing subscribers access to more than 1,400 pieces of art from renowned institutions and even the ability to browse, buy and display NFT’s through its simple and unique platform. For 2022, The Frame also features upgraded sound with new top speakers for a more immersive audio experience, an included slim wall mount and Samsung’s new SolarCell remote. The new 2022 Frame models are available for pre-order now in 43”, 50”, 65” and 75” screen sizes with 32”, 55” and 85” becoming fully available soon. Samsung

Samsung OLED TV

Furthering the concept behind “Screens Everywhere, Screens for All,” Samsung expands its 2022 portfolio with the introduction of Samsung OLED (S95B), giving viewers even more choices to customize the technology suited to their needs and preferences. Samsung OLED brings together the cutting-edge performance of the Neural Quantum Processor 4K and the intelligent experiences of the Tizen platform with the incredible sound experiences of Samsung Object Tracking Sound and Q-Symphony- with Dolby Atmos, all wrapped up in a LaserSlim design. Powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 4K that is built into Samsung’s flagship Neo QLED 8K and 4K models, the S95B also features an OLED brightness booster and perceptional color mapping to deliver brighter, more accurate highlights and the most realistic, lifelike colors. The new Samsung OLED goes beyond just panel technology for a screen experience well beyond what has been available from OLED TVs to date and is yet another option for consumers to customize their experiences. The S95B is available for pre-order today in 55” and 65” sizes. Samsung

What do you think of the new Samsung 2022 TV lineup? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on March 17, 2022.