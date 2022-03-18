JBL partners with 100 Thieves for limited edition JBL Quantum ONE headset

Collaborations are all the rage in the gaming world. JBL has just announced that it is teaming up with a premier lifestyle brand for the JBL x 100 Thieves Quantum ONE Gaming Headset.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This marks JBL’s first product collaboration within the gaming sphere. The limited-edition gaming headset will feature the 100 Thieves signature geo print design. Equipped with QuantumSPHERE 360 spatial audio and active noise cancellation, the JBL Quantum ONE offers an “unparalleled audio experience” that is truly immersive.

“JBL’s partnership with 100 Thieves has proven to be an integral piece of establishing JBL as a go-to brand in gaming. 100 Thieves continues to be at the center of esports, lifestyle, and culture, making them the best partners for us to bring culturally relevant lifestyle products of exceptional quality to our consumers.” HARMAN Senior Marketing Director of Global Lifestyle and Gaming Michael Craig

Features of the limited edition JBL Quantum ONE Gaming Headset include:

Active noise cancelling

JBL QuantumSOUND Signature™

JBL QuantumSPHERE 360™ sound technology with integrated head tracking

JBL QuantumENIGNE™ – PC Software

3.55mm Connectivity + USB

Boom Mic

Premium leather ear cups

The limited-edition JBL x 100 Thieves Quantum ONE Gaming Headset.

“Collaborating with JBL has been an incredible experience and highlights how game-changing quality sound can be. We strive to work with brands that share our commitment of embracing diversity at the intersection of gaming, culture, and lifestyle in a forward-thinking way Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, 100 Thieves founder and CEO

We reviewed the JBL Quantum ONE gaming headset when it was first released and were really impressed with it. The 100 Thieves limited edition is dropping at 1 p.m. ET on March 24th and will be available exclusively on StockX for US$300 a pair. Grammy Awards nominee and Billboard Top 50 artist Gunna will be at an exclusive launch even in Los Angeles with a special performance as well.

What do you think about the limited-edition JBL x 100 Thieves Quantum ONE Gaming Headset? Will you be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

Last Updated on March 18, 2022.