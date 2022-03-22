Gibson and Triumph collab on a guitar and motorcycle for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Gibson is a legendary guitar company, Triumph is a legendary motorcycle company, and guitars and motorcycles are a great pairing. These two legendary companies have come together to create a unique guitar and motorcycle for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is a charity event that raises money for men’s mental health and prostate cancer. It is a fantastic charity and one that hits close to me personally. I lost my dad to prostate cancer in 2005 and that was a difficult time. So be sure to check out The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride website to find out how you can donate to the cause.

Building on a shared passion for beauty, precision and performance, and inspired by the shared historical significance of the iconic 1959 Les Paul Standard and equally iconic 1959 Bonneville T120, the outcome of this unique partnership is a stunning one-of-a-kind custom edition of today’s generation of each legendary model. Created to support The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, in its global charity efforts for men’s mental health, prostate cancer awareness and fundraising, the 1959 Legends custom edition Les Paul Standard Reissue and Bonneville T120 feature a host of beautiful hand-detailed custom touches, designed and applied in Triumph’s factory workshop. Together, these will be offered as the highest fundraiser reward for the 2022 ride. This one-of-a-kind prize comes complete with a bespoke 1959 Legends Editions certificate of authenticity, signed by Triumph CEO Nick Bloor, and Cesar Gueikian, Brand President of Gibson Brands.

Triumph and Gibson Partnership

Inspired by the shared historic significance of the year 1959, with the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, the ‘holy-grail’ of guitars, and the equally iconic original 1959 Triumph Bonneville T120, the original British superbike and arguably the most famous name in motorcycling.

Celebrating the timeless connection between music and motorcycle culture, and the passion that Gibson and Triumph designers share for beautiful design, precision, performance and world-class craftsmanship.

Driven from a mutual ambition to support the global charity efforts of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, uniting motorcyclists through fundraising to support men’s health.

Gibson Les Paul Standard Reissue – 1959 Legends Custom Edition

A genuine guitar icon, the 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue is the ultimate Gibson classic, and an accurate clone that’s authentic in every detail, from its iconic sunburst finish to the look and feel of each part and its incredible trademark tone.

The 1959 Legends Custom Edition features unique Triumph design detailing, including hand coach-lined pickguard, inspired by the Bonneville’s trademark engine fins, and etched pick-up covers, branded truss rod cover and reissue switch backplate.

Along with the 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue certificate of authenticity, the Legends Edition also comes with its own one-of-a-kind certificate signed by Triumph CEO, Nick Bloor, and Cesar Gueikian, Brand President of Gibson Brands.

Triumph Bonneville T120 – ‘1959 Legends Custom Edition’

The latest generation of this genuine motorcycle legend, the Bonneville T120, combines timeless character and style, with class defining modern capability and performance.

The 1959 Legends Custom Edition features unique Gibson design detailing, including beautifully unique hand-painted sunburst paint scheme, featuring Jet Black painted guitar neck and headstock shape, edged with hand-painted coach lining, plus a host of branded touches.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

The 1959 Legends guitar and motorcycle will together be offered as the highest fundraiser reward for the 2022 ride.

The 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride represents a major milestone in Triumph’s sponsorship, marking 9 incredible years of support, with over 100,000 riders in over 900 cities across the world, raising over $31million USD for men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness.

What do you think of this collab? What do you think of The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride?

