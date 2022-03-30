The Dyson Zone purifying headphones look uncomfortable

It seems the world changed as quickly as The Decimation when Thanos snapped people out of existence. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, many people have viewed their health differently. Some have moved on past it all, but others take measures to protect themselves even more. The Dyson Zone Purifying Headphones are certainly a device marketed toward the latter.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The Dyson Zone purifying headphones are certainly an interesting idea, and Dyson has been working on this idea for the past 6-years. The fact that the pandemic hit probably just accelerated the company’s efforts on the product in hopes that it would find a market quickly. But to us, the Dyson Zone purifying headphones just look uncomfortable. However, the company does address comfort in its press release. Read on below for some excerpts from it:

Today, Jake Dyson has unveiled the Dyson Zone™, Dyson’s first step into wearable technology. The Dyson Zone™ is a set of noise cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth. The result of over a decade of air quality research and development, the Dyson Zone™ air-purifying headphones simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution. The Dyson Zone™ air-purifying headphones are borne of Dyson’s 30 years of expertise in airflow, filtration and motor technologies and deep understanding of indoor and outdoor air quality. The compressors in each earcup draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth, channelled through the non-contact visor. Sculpted returns on the visor ensure the purified airflow is kept near to the nose and mouth and diluted as little as possible by external crosswinds. The Dyson Zone™ delivers rich, immersive audio and relief from unwanted city noise thanks to advanced active noise cancelling (ANC), low distortion and a neutral frequency response, to faithfully replicate music or audio as the creator intended. A first foray into the world of audio, Dyson engineers took a scientific approach, choosing not to rely on a ‘golden listener’ approach that many others do. Dyson’s team of audio engineers and acousticians sought to engineer excellent audio led by metrics, backed up with extensive listening trials. The result: pure, rich audio and advanced noise cancellation. Despite the space constraints inherent with a wearable device, Dyson engineers developed a high performing neodymium electroacoustic system within each earcup. A wide frequency response, precise left-right balance and distortion significantly below what can be detected by the human ear, offer a faithful reproduction as the musicians or creators intended. Every head on the planet is unique. As Dyson’s first wearable, Dyson engineers had to think about comfort in a new way. Detailed research into head and face geometries meant engineers could measure how the Dyson Zone™ air-purifying headphones would sit on and perform on different heads – informing the clamp force of the headband, the geometry and materials of the visor, the adjustability of the machine and much more. Dyson

Last Updated on March 30, 2022.