Coming to Tubi April 2022: The Last Boy Scout, Die Hard 2, Machete, and more

In 2019, we started our Coming to Tubi series of articles, but it didn’t last very long due to Tubi not providing their monthly lists. Since then, our streaming guides have grown to include Plex, IMDb TV, and Crackle. But Coming to Tubi was back in March 2021, and we now have the Tubi April 2022 edition for you.

Like our “New On Netflix” and “Lights, Camera…Crackle series”, Coming to Tubi highlights some of the new movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service so you can plan your month accordingly.

Tubi is a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 30,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio. You can stream them via the Tubi app, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Amazon FireTV, Comcast Xfinity, etc. So let’s get into our Coming to Tubi April 2022 edition!

This month Coming to Tubi is dedicated to Bruce Willis.

Coming To Tubi: April 2022

Tubi Originals

CRUSHED – 4/1 – After the hottest guy in school likes her Instagram photo, a high-achieving, high-strung high school girl carries out totally crazy schemes to hook up with him before the senior class trip ends. But things spiral when her obsession gets out of control.

MYSTERIES FROM THE GRAVE: THE TITANIC – 4/6 – It’s one of the world’s most epic disasters: the 1912 sinking of the RMS Titanic. Although the voyage only lasted five days, over a century later our collective obsession with the ill-fated ocean liner shows no signs of letting up. Now, 110 years after the tragic journey, we take viewers below deck to understand how an unsinkable ship was lost along with 1,500 souls. Featuring interviews with the descendants of passengers, MYSTERIES FROM THE GRAVE: THE TITANIC seeks to decode the ship’s remaining secrets still lying on the Atlantic Ocean floor.

TITANIC 666 – To be announced – One hundred and ten years after its namesake’s deadly journey, the Titanic III is fated to repeat one of history’s greatest disasters. A faithful replica of the original, the mammoth cruise ship is safeguarded with the most advanced technology to assure clear passage on its maiden voyage for the famous influencers, historical enthusiasts and excited travelers on board. But a nightmare is about to unfold, as unbeknownst to all, there is a stowaway amongst them with vengeful intentions to channel dark forces still at sea. As the ship halts over the surface of the original gravesite, crew and passengers are terrorized by hauntings from the past.

LORD OF THE STREETS – 4/22 – When Jason Dyson refuses to make his prized fighter throw an MMA match, a notorious gangster collects his debt by killing the fighter and kidnapping Jason’s daughter. Now he must train a prisoner to endure five consecutive underground fights to save her.

CORRECTIVE MEASURES – 4/29 – San Tiburon is an Ubermax Prison hidden in the Great Northwest. Residents include monsters, cyborgs, and supervillains, all equipped with 24-hour power inhibitors and shock collars. Most notorious among them is The Lobe, a super genius sitting on an untraceable fortune. Warden Devlin is arguably as corrupt as his charges, and his sole interest is the Lobe’s riches. He’s been trying to crack the Lobe for years without success. The fragile peace of the prison is thrown into chaos with the arrival of Payback, a murderous vigilante with red intentions on the entire prison community, and Diego Doval, a driver on a trumped-up sentence. As tensions among the inmates and staff heighten, anarchy engulfs the prison and order is turned upside down.

Action

“300”

“All About the Benjamins”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“Deep Cover”

“Deja Vu”

“Die Hard 2”

“Escape Plan 2: Hades”

“Gods of Egypt”

“Machete”

“Man on Fire” (2004)

“Need for Speed”

“Pride + Prejudice + Zombies”

“Snowpiercer”

“The A-Team”

“The Last Boy Scout”

Black Cinema

“A Raisin in the Sun”

“Bait”

“Class Act”

“Deliver us from Eva”

“Detroit” (2017)

“Devil in a Blue Dress”

“Guess Who”

“John Q”

“Mo’ Money”

“New Jack City”

“Poetic Justice” (1993)

“Superfly” (1972)

“Superfly” (2018)

“The Preacher’s Wife”

“The Karate Kid” (2010)

Comedy

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Beetlejuice”

“Big Momma’s House: Like Father, Like Son”

“Crushed”

“Date Night”

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”

“King’s Ransom”

“Land of the Lost”

“Let’s Be Cops”

“Let’s Go to Prison”

“Sex Tape”

“Sweet Home Alabama”

“That’s My Boy”

“The Five-Year Engagement”

“The Mask”

“The Spy Who Dumped Me”

“Wild Hogs”

Drama

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Dirty Dancing” (1987)

“Philadelphia”

“Slumdog Millionaire”

“The Notebook”

“The Royal Tenenbaums”

“The Thin Red Line”

“The Vow”

Horror

“Exorcist: The Beginning”

“Insidious: Chapter 3”

“Leprechaun”

“Oculus”

“Quarantine”

“Salem’s Lot” (1979)

“The Grudge 3”

“The Village” (2004)

“Urban Legend” (franchise)

“Urban Legends: The Final Cut”

Kids & Family

“Because of Winn-Dixie”

“Daphne & Velma”

“Garfield”

“Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties”

“Marmaduke”

“Paddington”

“Stuart Little”

“The Book of Life”

“The Fish that Saved Pittsburgh”

“The Spy Next Door”

“Tooth Fairy” (2010)

“We Bought a Zoo”

Thriller

“Exposed FKA Daughter of God”

“Gone Girl”

“Killing them Softly”

“No Good Deed” (2014)

“One Hour Photo”

“Psycho” (1960)

“Run Lola Run”

“The Adjustment Bureau”

“The Call” – 4/13

“Unthinkable”

“Vacancy” (2007)

“Wolf”

Sci-Fi

“Alien” (franchise)

“Armageddon” (1998)

“Battle Los Angeles”

“District 9”

“Judge Dredd”

“Mars Attacks!”

“Predestination”

“Starship Troopers”

“Unbreakable”

TV Series

“The A-Team”

“The Jeff Foxworthy Show”

“The Michael J. Fox Show”

“The Real Housewives of Durban”

“The Real Housewives of Johannesburg”

“The Real Housewives of Melbourne”

“The Real Housewives of Sydney”

“The Real Housewives of Vancouver”

“The PJs”

“T.J. Hooker”

