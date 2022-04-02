EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 review: An excellent portable power station with a wide range of uses

There was a time when I would have never given a portable power station a second look. My rationale was that I lived in the Chicago suburbs, and I had no need for such a thing. I’m also not much for camping or outdooring, which solidified my opinion on PPSs. But now that I’ve moved out of the cities and out of the suburbs into a more rural setting. I have found that, sometimes, the power company isn’t all that reliable. So, having something like a Delta MAX portable power station made sense. The EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 is a powerful PPS with many uses.

While several PPSs on the market, the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 fits right into the pocket of excellent portability and power delivery. Some users may find that even the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 won’t fit their power needs, but I think many more will find that it does pretty well. Even if you’re an urban dweller, this portable power station could serve you well. Read on for the full review!

Specifications

The EcoFlow DELTA Max has the following features and specifications:

Capacity: 2016Wh

2016Wh Extra Battery: Support up to two DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery/Smart Generator

Support up to two DELTA Max Smart Extra Battery/Smart Generator AC Output: 6 outlets, 2400W total (Surge 5000W)

6 outlets, 2400W total (Surge 5000W) Max Device(s) Power Supported by X-Boost: 3400W

3400W USB-A Output: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port

2 ports, 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max per port USB-A Fast Charge: 2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port

2 ports, 5V, 2.4A / 9V, 2A / 12V, 1.5A, 18W Max per port USB-C Output: 2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port

2 ports, 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max per port Car Power Output: 12.6V, 10A, 126W Max

12.6V, 10A, 126W Max DC5521 Output: 2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port

2 ports, 12.6V, 3A, 38W Max per port AC Charging Input: 1800W Max, 15A

1800W Max, 15A Solar Charging Input: 800W Max, 11-100V, 13A

800W Max, 11-100V, 13A Car Charging Input: Support 12V/24V battery, 8A

Support 12V/24V battery, 8A Battery Chemistry: NCM

NCM Cycle Life: 800 cycles to 80% capacity

800 cycles to 80% capacity Shelf Life: 1 year (after a full charge)

1 year (after a full charge) Connection: Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Net Weight: Approx. 48lbs

Approx. 48lbs Dimension: 19.6*9.5*12 in

What’s In The Box

EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000

AC Charging Cable

Car Charging Cable

Solar Charging Cable

DC5521 to DC5525 cable

User Manual

Design

One thing you can’t call the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 is lightweight. But, I can say that it’s not so heavy that it’s not moveable. EcoFlow designed the DELTA Max 2000 to be portable, so they kept the weight under 50lbs. While I can pick it up with one hand, I suggest using two hands and balancing the weight to avoid hurting yourself.

The unit is two-tone grey color and is comprised of various materials, with the dominant material being high-quality plastic. The top has two broad and sturdy handles for carrying the unit around. I do think the company missed an opportunity to add a wireless charging pad or two on the top, as there is nothing more up there.

On the left side of the unit, you’ll find two fans for keeping the batteries cool. On the right side of the unit, you’ll find two more fans and two battery extension ports. These ports allow two more EcoFlow portable power stations to be daisy-chained together. So you could potentially have three EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 units hooked together to provide a ton of power.

You’ll find a lot going on on the backside of the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000. At the top is a flap that opens up to reveal the solar/car charging input port, AC charge speed switch, X-Stream AC charging input port, and the overload protection switch.

Just below that, you will find six AC output sockets, all with ground capability and the AC power button. Finally, there are two DC5521 output ports, a 12V DC power button, and a car (cigarette) outlet covered with a flap.

Finally, you will find a bright and clear LCD on the front and a few more handy ports below. These include two USB-A ports, two fast-charging USB-A ports, and two USB-C 100W ports. There are also two more buttons; one controls the unit’s power, and the other controls the USB power.

The LCD has a variety of helpful information, below is a diagram of what you can expect to see on this display.

Overall, the design is nice and sleek. There are a ton of beneficial ports, and the LCD gives you a plethora of valuable data. The EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 isn’t exactly lightweight, but it is light enough to be portable and moveable by one person. The design is pretty great, although my main beef is that a wireless charging pad would have been an excellent addition to the top.

Ease of Use

The EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 is not hard to use at all. There’s minimal setup to be done beyond the included app. You will plug this into your wall, charge it to full, and then plug other stuff into it to power it all up. You can purchase the optional solar panels that can charge the unit up via the sun. We did not get that option, so we cannot say much about how that works.

As for the app, this is something we were unable to test. Unfortunately, the app connects via Wi-Fi and requires a 2.4GHz network. I have a 2.4GHz network and a 5GHz network up and running, but for some strange reason, 2.4GHz smart devices like the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 do not play nice with it. This is not an EcoFlow issue; it is my ISP’s issue, so I did not score the app because I could not use it.

You can find the complete user’s guide for the EcoFlow Delta Max here if you want to look at its features and get a more detailed peek at all of its buttons and ports.

Overall, the DELTA Max 2000 was simple to use without the app, and from what I can tell, the app looks relatively straightforward and allows you to see your power usage from your mobile and not have to look at the unit itself.

Performance

The performance requirements for everyone will vary wildly, and I think the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 can handle almost every scenario. I did not experience any outages or emergency need for power during my testing, so I was passively testing devices here and there.

Laptops, smartphones, headphones, a toaster oven, a rice cooker, and a Milwaukee Sawzall were just a few things that I plugged into the DELTA Max 2000. I used multiple devices at once, and the DELTA Max 2000 seemed to keep up without a glitch.

I think the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 would be an excellent power source for remote work that requires wired power tools, such as the Sawzall. It could also serve as the power station for the battery packs of tools. I don’t do a lot of work with tools, but I do have a few saws that require power, and I was able to use those saws with a much shorter extension cord because of the DELTA Max 2000.

We don’t have a lot of power-hungry devices around the house, but I threw a lot of things at the DELTA Max 2000, including things I wouldn’t usually use together, and it handled everything without a problem. You could even plug your fridge into this thing if a power outage knocked power out for too long.

If you opt for the solar panels, you could potentially keep the DELTA Max 2000 charged indefinitely while it powers up whatever you have plugged into it.

Overall, there was nothing I could throw at the DELTA Max 2000 that it couldn’t handle. I’m sure everyone’s situation will be different, so there may be a case that it may not manage, but it passed with flying colors in our testing.

Battery Life

The EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 has a 2,016Wh capacity, that’s huge. It provides AC and DC power at 120V (US) or 220-240V under 20 amps. Adding two more units via the battery extension ports will give you 6,048Wh of power. But let’s stick to one unit since that’s what EcoFlow sent to us.

To be perfectly honest, we performed various tests over a week at varying times and could not drain the DELTA Max 2000. Each use case will vary widely from one to another, so we can’t accurately say what the battery life would be like.

Overall, we can say that battery life was excellent for us, and the fast charging feature gets the unit powered back up very quickly.

Price/Value

I’m not going to sugarcoat this; the EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 is pricey. The MSRP of this unit is US$2,099, and that is a lot of money to pay. The company does run specials, and currently, as of this review, they are pricing the unit at US$1,899.

While the price is high, I do think the value is there. There are so many uses and scenarios that this could be useful in that I think it would pay for itself quickly within just a few uses.

Wrap Up

The EcoFlow DELTA Max 2000 isn’t a purchase for everyone. This is a lot of cash to invest, and it is understandable to be apprehensive. But I think this portable power station is a valuable tool, and it’s one of those things that may not come into play until it does. Backup power is never a bad idea, and the DELTA Max 2000 is a beastly unit you can depend on.

