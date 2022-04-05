Plex wants to quell your streaming struggle with its new discovery feature

I don’t know about you, but I know our family has bounced between every streaming app on our Samsung smart TV for what seems like hours, and for what? To finally land on the same episode of I Love Lucy we’ve watched a thousand times. The streaming struggle is real, and it affects almost everyone with multiple streaming apps.

The good folks at Plex have also experienced the streaming struggle, and they set out to do something about it. Starting today, with two significant updates, the global streaming media platform Plex becomes the only app you need to find any movie or show, acting as one window into ALL your paid and free streaming services.

With these new features, there’s no longer a need to hop in and out of various streaming services, as Plex pulls it all into one easy-to-navigate window, making it a one-stop-shop for all of your favorite media. They are essentially putting an end to your streaming struggle.

End Your Streaming Struggle with Plex

Considering reports estimate that 60% of global consumers find the process of navigating multiple apps to be frustrating, and have spent about 600 million minutes collectively trying to figure out what to watch on their myriad of paid and free streaming services, streaming without struggle is a massive problem that Plex now solves. According to a J.D. Power survey, the average consumer now has between four and five different streaming services, and a recent Horowitz Research Report shows 49% of people find it hard to know what shows are on which services, while 44% say they often have a hard time finding something to watch at all. Many essentially give up altogether. Plex’s new Discover source will do for streaming media what Google did for the Internet – help take an overwhelming experience and simplify it by allowing you to plug any movie or show into https://watch.plex.tv/ and “Plex it” to find where it’s available to watch. From there, if your movie or show is streaming on a service you have, you can launch it from Plex, eliminating the time searching for something to watch. If the title isn’t available on a service you have, simply add it to the new Plex Universal Watchlist, a simple way to keep track of anything you want to watch. This means no more scrolling for hours on end looking for something to enjoy. Plex will even show you newly available titles from your Universal Watchlist when they are on one of your services. Because Plex Universal Watchlist captures what you want to watch, we’ll always be able to tell you where to watch it, even if it’s no longer on the service you first saw it on. This philosophy has guided the platform to take the pain out of streaming and to get to the fun part more quickly. “We have been saying for years that our goal was to create a one-stop-shop for all the entertainment that matters to you, and today we put a massive piece of that puzzle in place,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “With new streaming services, movies, and shows constantly coming available, it’s time to tame the media chaos and that’s what we aim to do with these new features. In short, we know it’s painful to find what to watch. We just want to get you there as quickly as possible.”

One Window To Rule Them All Say Goodbye To Your Streaming Struggle

As the place for all of your media, Plex offers consumers a bevy of additional features that include:

To start building your Universal Watchlist, open the Plex app on your favorite platform or visit https://www.plex.tv for more information.

