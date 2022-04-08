Canada will not be spared the Amazon Prime price hike

Canada has not seen an Amazon Prime price hike since the service launched in Canada in 2013. In the meantime, United States residents have been hit with several price hikes over the past few years. The latest price hike here in the States brought the yearly cost of Amazon Prime to US$139.

Our neighbors to the north thought they were safe from the Bezos bullet, but Canada has another thing coming. Canadians will see the first price hike in Amazon Prime fees bringing the yearly price to CA$99 and CA$9.99 a month.

The e-commerce giant’s subscription service, which offers free shipment on many items, access to its Prime Video streaming platform and an array of other benefits, will begin phasing in higher fees for new subscribers immediately. Existing users will see their price jump starting next month. Amazon says Prime’s monthly fee will go up $2 to $9.99 per month, while the annual renewal package will increase by $20 to $99 per year. The company says it made the call as “Amazon continues to invest heavily in Prime” with a wider product selection and an introduction earlier this year of free one-day shipping on items in most Canadian cities without a minimum purchase requirement. Prime Video, its answer to streaming competitors Netflix and Crave, has also bolstered its selection of original programming in recent years. Global News CA

Global News CA reports that it cost Amazon US$465 million for the first season of its new Lord of the Rings series, which could be one of the reasons Prime prices are going up. Canadians will start to see their monthly bill increase on May 13th. New subscribers will be charged the latest fee at sign-up.

