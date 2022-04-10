LG joins the portable monitor market with its new US$349 16″ LG Gram +View

The portable monitor isn’t exactly a new thing. Many off-brand companies have been making various portable monitor sizes for a few years now. In this case, we’re talking about a portable monitor with a flat screen that looks like a laptop without a keyboard.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Dell introduced its first portable monitor last year, the Dell C1422H, and now LG is stepping into the market with its 16″ LG Gram +View. This new LG device looks very much like many of the other portables on the market; there’s not much you can do to make them look very different from each other. But here are the features and specifications you can expect from this mobile screen.

LG Gram +View Portable Monitor Features and Specifications

Device Type LED Panel Type IPS

Diagonal Size 40.6cm (16 inch) / 16:10 Pixel Pitch 0.134mm x 0.134mm

Display Size 344.06(H) x 215.04(V) Aspect Ratio 16:10

Screen Coating Anti-Glare Native Resolution 2560*1600 (WQXGA) at 60Hz

Color Support 16.7 million Colors Brightness 350cd/㎡ (typical)

Contrast Ratio 1200: 1 (typical) Color gamut DCI-P3 99%

Horizontal Viewing Angle 170° Vertical Viewing Angle 170°



Interface 2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode) Control Switch Up, Down (Brightness Control)



Dimensions (W x D x H) 360 * 245.5 * 8.3 mm Weight 1.48 LBs9 (2.18LBs with Folio Cover)



With remote work becoming more of a regular thing, an excellent portable monitor might be great for many users. You can pick up your LG Gram +View on LG’s website for US$349. You can also check out LG deals through our referral link.

What do you think of this new portable monitor from LG? Are you working remotely now since the lockdowns and pandemic? Would an extra monitor be helpful? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on April 10, 2022.