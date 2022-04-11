HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with 300h battery life now available

When gaming with wireless peripherals, battery life is very important. While we may be close to a charger at most times, the longer a wireless gaming headset can last between charges, the better. First announced at CES 2022, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge is now available for purchase.

The Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset uses improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology to deliver mid and high frequencies separately from the low bass frequencies. Its 50mm drivers feature a slimmer, lighter design and the headset also features DTS Headphone X: Spatial Audio for fuller immersion while gaming.

“Designed and tested in the HyperX labs, Cloud Alpha Wireless delivers unrivaled performance, comfort, and build quality with up to 300 hours on a single charge. Cloud Alpha Wireless is an excellent gaming headset for people wanting high-quality audio coupled with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables for extended periods of time.” Nate Almond, audio manager, HyperX

With a wireless range of up to 20 meters using a 2.4GHz connection, the Cloud Alpha Wireless boasts superior audio quality and wireless freedom. Users can use the HyperX NGENUITY software to adjust equalizer settings, check battery life, and access even more customization options.

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with included 2.4GHz USB dongle.

Full specifications of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset include:

Part Number: 4P5D4AA

4P5D4AA Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back

Over ear, circumaural, closed back Frequency response: 15 Hz – 21 kHz

15 Hz – 21 kHz Impedance: 62 Ω

62 Ω Sensitivity: 103 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz

103 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz T.H.D. : ≤ 2%

≤ 2% Frame type : Aluminum

Aluminum Ear cushions : Memory foam and premium leatherette

Memory foam and premium leatherette Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone

Electret condenser microphone Microphone Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling Microphone Frequency response : 50 Hz – 7.2 kHz

50 Hz – 7.2 kHz Microphone Sensitivity : -15 dBFS/Pa at 1 kHz

-15 dBFS/Pa at 1 kHz Audio connection : Wireless USB

Wireless USB USB audio format: Stereo

Stereo USB specification: USB 2.0

USB 2.0 Sampling rates: 48 kHz

48 kHz Bit-Depth : 24 bit

24 bit Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X

DTS Headphone:X Audio controls : Onboard audio controls

Onboard audio controls Battery Type : Rechargeable lithium-polymer

Type Rechargeable lithium-polymer Battery life: up to 300 hours (when used at 50% volume)

up to 300 hours (when used at 50% volume) Charge time : 4.5 hours

4.5 hours Wireless Type : 2.4 GHz

2.4 GHz Wireless range : Up to 20 meters

Up to 20 meters Weight : 322g

322g Weight with microphone : 335g

335g Cable length(s) and type(s): 0.5m USB charge cable

The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is available in the U.S. for US$199.99. For more information on Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset and availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset product page.

Last Updated on April 11, 2022.