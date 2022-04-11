HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with 300h battery life now available

When gaming with wireless peripherals, battery life is very important. While we may be close to a charger at most times, the longer a wireless gaming headset can last between charges, the better. First announced at CES 2022, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset with up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge is now available for purchase.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
The Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset uses improved, custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology to deliver mid and high frequencies separately from the low bass frequencies. Its 50mm drivers feature a slimmer, lighter design and the headset also features DTS Headphone X: Spatial Audio for fuller immersion while gaming.
“Designed and tested in the HyperX labs, Cloud Alpha Wireless delivers unrivaled performance, comfort, and build quality with up to 300 hours on a single charge. Cloud Alpha Wireless is an excellent gaming headset for people wanting high-quality audio coupled with the freedom and flexibility to play without cables for extended periods of time.”Nate Almond, audio manager, HyperX
With a wireless range of up to 20 meters using a 2.4GHz connection, the Cloud Alpha Wireless boasts superior audio quality and wireless freedom. Users can use the HyperX NGENUITY software to adjust equalizer settings, check battery life, and access even more customization options.
Full specifications of the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset include:
- Part Number: 4P5D4AA
- Driver: Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets
- Form factor: Over ear, circumaural, closed back
- Frequency response: 15 Hz – 21 kHz
- Impedance: 62 Ω
- Sensitivity: 103 dBSPL/mW at 1 kHz
- T.H.D.: ≤ 2%
- Frame type: Aluminum
- Ear cushions: Memory foam and premium leatherette
- Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone
- Microphone Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling
- Microphone Frequency response: 50 Hz – 7.2 kHz
- Microphone Sensitivity: -15 dBFS/Pa at 1 kHz
- Audio connection: Wireless USB
- USB audio format: Stereo
- USB specification: USB 2.0
- Sampling rates: 48 kHz
- Bit-Depth: 24 bit
- Included virtual surround sound: DTS Headphone:X
- Audio controls: Onboard audio controls
- Battery Type: Rechargeable lithium-polymer
- Battery life: up to 300 hours (when used at 50% volume)
- Charge time: 4.5 hours
- Wireless Type: 2.4 GHz
- Wireless range: Up to 20 meters
- Weight: 322g
- Weight with microphone: 335g
- Cable length(s) and type(s): 0.5m USB charge cable
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset is available in the U.S. for US$199.99. For more information on Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset and availability, please visit the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset product page.
Last Updated on April 11, 2022.