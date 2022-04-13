ADATA announces ultra-compact SE880 external SSD

An excellent external SSD is an essential tool for a myriad of users. Thanks to remote working in today’s climate, that user base has grown. ADATA makes many storage options, and its latest external SSD, the ultra-compact SE880.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

This latest external SSD from ADATA supports USB 3.2 Gen2 x2, is equipped with a Type-C port, and delivers read performance of up to 2000 MB/s. This is all packed into an ultra-compact form factor that is smaller than an AirPods case. The company says this is an excellent choice for content creators and on-the-go gamers.

ADATA SE880 External SSD

The SE880 supports USB 3.2 Gen2 x2 and is capable of delivering transmission speeds of 20 Gb/s. This is two times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 and four times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1×1. This allows the SE880 to achieve read/Write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, which is roughly twenty times faster than ordinary external hard drives. This incredible speed offers the ultimate convenience for creators, allowing them to access and edit large files directly on the SE880, doing away with the need to transfer files onto their PC beforehand. The SE880 comes in 500GB and 1TB variants. Supporting many of the latest game consoles, the SE880 is ideal for storing tons of games without taking up too much physical space, perfect for avid console gamers on the go. The blazing-fast read speed afforded by the SE880 will allow gamers to load their games directly for seamless gaming. What’s more, whether Android, macOS, Windows, or other operating systems, users won’t need to fret about compatibility at home or on the move. They can easily connect via its Type-C port, get things done, and go. ADATA

The SE880 will be available on Amazon and the company’s website; ADATA did not give pricing.

Last Updated on April 13, 2022.