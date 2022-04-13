Anker launches the Anker 757 PowerHouse portable power station

The portable power station isn’t a new concept; there have been portable generators and other power sources for a long time now. But over the past few years, portable power stations have changed and become more versatile. Anker introduced its first portable power station seven years ago and is now back with the Anker 757 PowerHouse.

The Anker 757 PowerHouse is powered by a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery like those used in modern long-range electric vehicles. LiFePO4 batteries have longer life spans and offer improved discharge and charge efficiency compared to Lithium-Ion. The battery in the Anker 757 PowerHouse is rated to last at 100 percent capacity for up to 3,000 complete charging cycles.

Unlike other Power Stations in the market that require multiple hours to recharge, the Anker 757 PowerHouse can be charged from zero capacity to over 80 percent in just 1 hour. The rapid recharge is possible through HyperFlash technology, a bi-directional inverter that draws power from the standard AC plug at faster speeds. “When we introduced the first portable power station to the market seven years ago, we never knew how popular this category would become,” said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. “The Anker 757 PowerHouse represents a new class of portable battery generators far beyond basic wattage metrics. From its high-power output and multiple connections to Anker’s proprietary fast charging technology and long-lasting battery materials, this is a product that’s been designed from the ground up to deliver consistent power for years and years.” The Anker 757 will be compatible with the soon-to-be-launched, Anker 625 Solar Panel. These Monocrystalline panels will provide up to 100W of power, but three solar panels can also be connected to deliver up to 300W of power, charging the Anker 757 PowerHouse up to 80 percent in just 3.6 hours. Unlike other Power Stations in the market that require multiple hours to recharge, the Anker 757 PowerHouse can be charged from zero capacity to over 80 percent in just 1 hour. The rapid recharge is possible through HyperFlash technology, a bi-directional inverter that draws power from the standard AC plug at faster speeds.

Anker 757 Specifications

6*AC Outlets (Total 1500W output power/1229Wh capacity)

1x USB C 100W Port

1x USB C 60W Port

4x USB A Ports (12W Each)

1x Car Port (120W Max)

AC Input: 1000W

Can be used as a UPS Power Supply

Max Solar Power Input: 300W

Dimensions/Weight: 46.3 x 23.9 x 28.8 cm / 18.2 x 9.4 x 11.3 in — 19.9 kg / 43.8 lb

Anker 625 Solar Panel Specifications

Integrated USB-C port delivers 15W of direct power

XT-60 Output: 100W (can be combined for up to 300Ws)

USB-A Output: 1x USB-A 12W

USB-C Output: 1x USB-C 15W

Dimensions: 525 x 470 x 85 mm (Folded); 1446 x 525 x 45 mm (Unfolded)

Weight: 5kg / 11lbs

The Anker 757 will be available for pre-order today in the United States on Anker.com with a special early-bird discount. It will be available for general retail purchase beginning May 9 on Anker.com and Amazon.com for $1,399.

