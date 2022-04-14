New on Netflix April 15-21: Natasha Lyonne returns for more do-overs Russian Doll season 2

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 15 and 21st. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 15-21st list which is headlined by Natasha Lyonne in the second season of the time-bending Russian Doll.

Coming soon in April

These titles are coming sometime in April, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Hold Tight (NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱 ): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets.

): A teenager’s disappearance disrupts the seemingly perfect lives of families from an affluent Warsaw suburb, slowly unveiling their darkest secrets. The Taming of The Shrew (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): When a heartbroken scientist moves back home to start over, her scheming brother hires a handsome stranger to convince her to sell their land.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Relic Hunters: Rebels: Shoot and dash through colorful levels while crafting and upgrading dozens of weapons. Defeat the Ducan Empire and bring peace to a divided planet.

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): An insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Based on the international bestselling novel “Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan.

An insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Based on the international bestselling novel “Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan. Choose or Die (NETFLIX FILM): Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.

Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror. Heirs to the Land (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.

Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family. Mai (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story.

A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story. One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1 🇺🇸

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬): Samuel forsakes his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life — but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind.

Samuel forsakes his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life — but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind. Ouija: Origin of Evil 🇺🇸

Van Helsing: Season 5 🇺🇸

April 17

Richie Rich 🇨🇦

Selena 🇨🇦

April 19

Battle Kitty (NETFLIX FAMILY): A warrior kitten must defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned a champion. An interactive animated adventure from Matt Layzell.

A warrior kitten must defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned a champion. An interactive animated adventure from Matt Layzell. Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): The epic series conclusion! Piloting Atlas Destroyer with Mei and Boy in tow, Hayley and Taylor continue their journey to Sydney, but first, they must get past a bloodthirsty cult.

The epic series conclusion! Piloting Atlas Destroyer with Mei and Boy in tow, Hayley and Taylor continue their journey to Sydney, but first, they must get past a bloodthirsty cult. White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.

April 20

The Marked Heart (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart.

A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart. Russian Doll: Season 2 ( NETFLIX SERIES): After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.

After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure. The Turning Point (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): A slacker who does his best to avoid confrontation strikes up an unlikely friendship with a dangerous thug who suddenly forces his way into his life.

A slacker who does his best to avoid confrontation strikes up an unlikely friendship with a dangerous thug who suddenly forces his way into his life. Yakamoz S-245 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): After disaster strikes Earth, a marine biologist on a submarine research mission must fight to survive with the crew as a conspiracy comes to light.

April 21

All About Gila (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇪🇸): Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, recreating his most beloved stand-up performances.

Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, recreating his most beloved stand-up performances. He’s Expecting (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): When an ad executive who thinks he’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequalities he’s never considered before.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 15-21st list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

