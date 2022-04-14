New on Netflix April 15-21: Natasha Lyonne returns for more do-overs Russian Doll season 2

Coming soon in April
Netflix Games
April 15
- Anatomy of a Scandal (NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧): An insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Based on the international bestselling novel “Anatomy of a Scandal” by Sarah Vaughan.
- Choose or Die (NETFLIX FILM): Tempted by a chance to win unclaimed prize money, two friends reboot a mysterious 1980s video game and step into a surreal world of next-level terror.
- Heirs to the Land (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): Resourceful young Hugo Llor works to make a name for himself in 14th-century Barcelona while keeping a vow he made to the Estanyol family.
- Mai (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳): A grieving mother discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s tragic death and transforms from meek to merciless to get the real story.
- One Piece Film Z
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1 🇺🇸
April 16
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
- Man of God (NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇬): Samuel forsakes his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life — but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind.
- Ouija: Origin of Evil 🇺🇸
- Van Helsing: Season 5 🇺🇸
April 17
- Richie Rich 🇨🇦
- Selena 🇨🇦
April 19
- Battle Kitty (NETFLIX FAMILY): A warrior kitten must defeat all the monsters on Battle Island in order to be crowned a champion. An interactive animated adventure from Matt Layzell.
- Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 (NETFLIX ANIME): The epic series conclusion! Piloting Atlas Destroyer with Mei and Boy in tow, Hayley and Taylor continue their journey to Sydney, but first, they must get past a bloodthirsty cult.
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.
April 20
- The Marked Heart (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴): A man hell-bent on exacting revenge on the organ trafficking organization that murdered his wife becomes involved with the woman who received her heart.
- Russian Doll: Season 2 ( NETFLIX SERIES): After enduring the wildest night of their lives — over and over — Nadia and Alan stumble into another bewildering existential adventure.
- The Turning Point (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹): A slacker who does his best to avoid confrontation strikes up an unlikely friendship with a dangerous thug who suddenly forces his way into his life.
- Yakamoz S-245 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷): After disaster strikes Earth, a marine biologist on a submarine research mission must fight to survive with the crew as a conspiracy comes to light.
April 21
- All About Gila (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇪🇸): Popular Spanish comedians take the stage — and pick up the phone — to honor the esteemed Miguel Gila, recreating his most beloved stand-up performances.
- He’s Expecting (NETFLIX SERIES 🇯🇵): When an ad executive who thinks he’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequalities he’s never considered before.
Last Updated on April 14, 2022.