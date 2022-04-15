eufy’s 4G Starlight Camera is made to be used in Wi-Fi challenged areas

Not everyone lives in an area with a solid Wi-Fi connection. So finding a reliable security camera in remote areas can be a challenge. The eufy 4G Starlight Camera is looking to fill this market gap. eufy says the new 4G Starlight Camera is perfect for use in Wi-Fi challenged areas, including homes on large properties, farms, hunting areas, construction sites, RVs, and even warehouses.

“Maintaining constant WiFi connectivity can be difficult for homeowners living off the grid or on large properties,” said Frank Zhu, eufy Security General Manager. “The 4G Starlight

solves that problem by integrating 4G connectivity into a powerful 2K camera with local data storage and best-in-class battery life.”

The eufy 4G Starlight Camera is the first 4G security camera designed with 2K resolution and a night sensor to allow users to see colors in ultra-dark environments without needing a separate spotlight. The camera’s powerful 5MP lens lets users spot the smallest details while monitoring their homes and property day or night.

The 4G Starlight Camera also includes an 8GB Enhanced Multimedia Card (eMMC) for local data storage with no subscription fees. As with all eufy Security devices, onboard data is safe and secure using 256-bit encryption.

In the U.S., the 4G Starlight Camera is compatible with an AT&T data-only SIM card (sold separately). Users’ homes and property will be under constant monitoring on their smartphone or tablet with powerful 4G connectivity.

The 4G Starlight Camera provides long-lasting power thanks to an integrated battery that supplies up to three months of standby service (2X the battery life of typical 4G cameras). Users can also take advantage of an optional 2.6W solar panel that can continuously power the camera with six hours of direct sunlight each day.

