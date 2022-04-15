The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is now available in the U.S.

The education tech market has seen enormous growth over the past several years. As more educators and institutions implement technology, the need for devices continues to grow. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is one of those devices, and it is now available in the United States.

Sleek, stylish, and weighing less than the average textbook, we designed Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 with students in mind: it’ll go wherever they’re headed, fitting comfortably in their backpack. But ultra-portable doesn’t mean small. Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 comes with a bright, high-resolution 12.4” WQXGA touch screen with a thin bezel, delivering immersive viewing experiences whether students are in the classroom, on the school bus, or trying a new game. And the 360-degree hinge gives them even more versatility to use their Chromebook as a laptop, a tablet, or something in between. Chromebook 2 360 is built to be sturdy, durable, and shock-resistant. It’s been tested in a wide range of environments, so it can withstand the unpredictability of student life. Plus, the keyboard is designed for a comfortable typing experience all day long, with a roomy 19mm keycap pitch and a large touchpad. This take-anywhere design is matched by fast connectivity and ample storage. Chromebook 2 360 is Wi-Fi 6 compatible, giving students[1] the fast, reliable connection they need for school and work. Plus, with an integrated 720p front-facing camera, they’ll always be prepared for virtual classes, clubs, and study groups. Chromebook 2 360 is available with 64GB and 128GB storage options, so they’ll have the space they need no matter their project. Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 Key Features

2-in-1 Form Factor: With a bright, high-resolution touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 can easily transition between a laptop and a tablet – offering students the flexibility they need to tackle any assignment.

With a bright, high-resolution touchscreen and a 360-degree hinge, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 can easily transition between a laptop and a tablet – offering students the flexibility they need to tackle any assignment. Enhanced Durability: The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is sturdy and durable enough to withstand the realities of student life, featuring a spill-resistant keyboard and shock-resistant design.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 is sturdy and durable enough to withstand the realities of student life, featuring a spill-resistant keyboard and shock-resistant design. High-Quality Camera: Students and teachers will always be prepared for virtual classes, clubs, and study groups, thanks to the built-in 720p HD webcam.

Students and teachers will always be prepared for virtual classes, clubs, and study groups, thanks to the built-in 720p HD webcam. Android Connectivity: New features like Phone Hub and Nearby Share allow for more excellent connectivity between Chromebook and Android phones, making it easy to get permission slips signed or connect with classmates across devices.

The Chromebook 2 360 will be available for purchase in the U.S. on Friday, April 15 at Samsung.com, starting at US$429.99.

