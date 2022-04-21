Latest GameSir mobile controller includes built-in cooler

With mobile gaming here to stay, there are quite a few companies that make mobile controllers. We’ve reviewed a few in the past, including the GameSir X2. The company is back with a new mobile game controller on Indiegogo: the X3 Type-C Peltier-Cooled Ergonomic Mobile Gaming Controller.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Depending on what mobile games you play, your Android smartphone may get quite warm. When you add a controller onto that, you may be adding to the heat as the back of the phone has no breathability to dissipate that heat. Building on the X2, the GameSir X3 mobile gaming controller addresses this by adding an ergonomic phone cooler to the back.

“With a combination of 4000 mm² cooling area, 128 heat transfer columns and 7500RPM 7-blade fan for increased airflow, it can efficiently cool down a phone once the power is connected so that gaming can continue without any delays or problems. The phone cooler can allow up to a 12°C drop in the CPU temperature and 24°C drop in surface temperature and the wired connection maintains a zero-input delay whilst in use.” GameSir press release

Like the X2 mobile controller before it, the X3 features bumpers, face buttons, triggers, and a D-pad — all with Kailh switches rated for up to 3 million clicks. Having a USB Type-C connector means it is designed for Android devices with USB Type-C charging (which is most Android smartphones these days). It fits all smartphones between 110 and 179mm (4.33 to 7.05″). Weighing just 270g, it’s also light and ideal for gaming on the go.

The GameSir X3 Type-C Peltier-Cooled Mobile Gaming Controller.

The GameSir X3 Type-C Peltier-Cooled Mobile Gaming Controller is available on Indiegogo now with pledges and prices starting from US$69.99/£53.81 — 30% from the estimated launch retail price. The campaign has already beat its modest flexible goal with 29 days left (as of the writing of this article). Shipping is anticipated to start in June 2022.

As with any crowdfunding campaign, there is a risk of supporting them. We’ve recently heard about several that we’ve written about that have failed or are having issues. Our reporting on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, or other crowdfunding campaigns does not mean we support or are affiliated with them. Support at your own risk.

Last Updated on April 21, 2022.