Lexar announces its latest CFexpress Diamond and Gold series cards

Lexar is one of the leading manufacturers of SD and memory cards. The company seems to release new cards very frequently, and their latest CFexpress Diamond and Gold series has just been announced. The new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-A Card GOLD Series are the “world’s fastest.” At least according to the company.

From field to post production, Lexar aims to provide our users products that offer unmatched quality, performance, reliability and compatibility to dramatically accelerate workflow from start to finish.

To meet the demand of high-performance memory solution needed for professional filmmakers and content creators, the Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND Series provides unmatched read speeds of up to 1900MB/s, dramatically accelerating your post-production workflow for enhanced productivity. And with blazing-fast write speeds of up to 1700MB/s1, quickly capture smooth RAW 8K, 6K and 4K video with ease. It is also backwards compatible with select XQD® cameras2.

Designed to leverage the capabilities of next-gen cinema cameras and mirrorless camera adopting the CFexpress™ Type A format, Lexar also unveils the Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card GOLD Series. Featuring superior speeds of 900MB/s read, and 800MB/s1 write, this card allows you to capture high-quality images and seamless 8K, 6K and 4K video. Lexar will also launch the CFexpress™ Type A Reader, which supports ultra-high-speed USB 10Gbps transfer protocol via USB Type-C®, in the coming months.

The cards support VPG 400 specification which guarantees a minimum sustained write speed of 400MB/s to capture professional-quality video for compatible host devices. Designed specifically for professional video users, it also ensures that your content is captured seamlessly with no drop frames. Moreover, they are built with the rugged durability you need to capture content even in the harshest of conditions. The cards are designed to be shock and vibration-proof, and resistant to extreme temperatures3. And, for added peace of mind, both cards are backed by a Lifetime Limited Warranty4.

“Lexar has a long history of providing industry leading memory solution for professional users and we are excited to continue this tradition with the world’s fastest Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card GOLD Series. These cards will dramatically help professionals speed up their workflow while providing the quality, performance and reliability they’ve come to expect from Lexar.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type B Card DIAMOND Series and Lexar® Professional CFexpress™ Type A Card GOLD Series are under development and will be available in Q2 2022.

