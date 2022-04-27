Netflix signs deal with Japan’s Studio Colorido for anime content

Netflix has been in the news cycle for the past few weeks due to the company losing subscribers and revenue. Of course, there are many factors as to why this is happening, and one of them has to do with content. While there is an extensive offering of content on the platform, some users find it stale. So Netflix has signed a deal with Japan’s Studio Colorido for three feature anime films.

Netflix and Studio Colorido will be co-producing these new anime films, the first of which premieres this September on Netflix and in theaters. The film is called Drifting Home. This partnership with Studio Colorido is also a play to gain a firmer foothold in the Asian market.

Anime has proven a draw for Netflix in both Japan, where almost 90% of its users watch it, and globally, where half of users tuned in last year, with rivals including Amazon and Disney also racing to offer such content. “In order to … win globally, we must win locally first,” Kaata Sakamoto, vice president of content for Japan, told Reuters in an interview. The Asia-Pacific region was the lone bright spot in Netflix’s first-quarter earnings, in which the world’s dominant streaming service reported it lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade. The company said it was seeing “nice growth” in the region, including in Japan, where it reported 5 million users in September 2020. Netflix offers access to a broader audience than the hardcore anime fans traditionally targeted by the industry, Studio Colorido President Koji Yamamoto told Reuters. “We are ramping up our investment in Japan content, not just in volume but in a variety of genre and formats,” Sakamoto said. Reuters

