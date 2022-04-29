LG’s newest OLED monitors are designed for content creators and producers

There really is a monitor for everyone, from gamers to the office to content creators and producers. Monitor technology has come a long way and LG Business recently unveiled its latest professional OLED monitors for content creators and producers.

Not only do the LG OLED Pro Ultrafine monitors offer 10-bit colour depth, DCI-P3 colour space for cinema and Adobe RGB for digital imagery, but they are also Emmy Award-winning reference monitors.

“We started with the Emmy-Award-winning LG OLED reference display and added a full range of features and functions to streamline the user experience for professional broadcast and content production applications. “The new LG OLED Pro UltraFine displays offer versatile options for a variety of visual tech applications. Each model is optimized for numerous creative workflows while faithfully reproducing the content creator’s visual intent. The result is stunning, colour-rich, high-contrast content every time.” Dr. Nandhu Nandhakumar, senior vice president, office of the CTO, LG Electronics

At the top of the lineup is the whopping 65-inch LG 65EP5G commercial-grade 120Hz UHD model. With over 8 million self-illuminated RGBW pixels, it achieves reference-quality performance, high colour accuracy, and uniformity. The monitor also includes native support for Calman colour calibration software and LG’s SuperSign software for white balance control. High dynamic range video formats including HDR10, HLG, and DolbyVision are also supported.

The custom interface allows users to select from twenty different calibratable 1D and 100 calibratable 3D lookup tables (LUTs). As far as inputs are concerned, the monitor supports up to four Full HD feeds simultaneously through the four loop-through 12G SDI ports. Other inputs include HDMI, IP (SFP+ and RJ45), and Genlock.

On the more realistic side, the 31.5- and 26.5-inch LG 32EP950 and 27EP950 are also optimized for video and graphics editing. Features include HDR and SDR colour timing, VFX editing, on-set monitoring, and more. Both models feature LG’s new curved ArcLine stand design and offer two DisplayPort ports, one HDMI port and various USB ports including USB C PD (power delivery).

For those looking for a more traditional design, the LG Pro OLED 32BP95E and 27BP95E include the same colour performance features as the other displays. Rather than built-in hardware calibration support, each model uses a self-calibration sensor and monitor hood for maintaining colour accuracy.

As with many of LG’s commercial offerings, you’ll have to reach out to LG to find out the pricing on these professional OLED monitors.

Last Updated on April 29, 2022.