Newest Razer Blade 15 boasts the world’s first 240Hz OLED laptop display

For the most part, each new iteration of a company’s laptop features incremental upgrades like the latest processor, more efficient cooling, or more RAM. Every so often, a laptop upgrade comes along that pushes the industry forward. The latest Razer Blade 15 is the world’s first laptop with a 240Hz OLED laptop display to be announced — offering brighter, more vivid colours at higher refresh rates.

You’ll have to wait though as the newest Razer Blade 15 isn’t expected to launch until Q4 2022. It will come coupled with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and an NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, making it a great choice for both gamers and creators.

With a typical brightness of 400 nits and up to 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut support, the new 240Hz OLED laptop display will be more than suitable for gaming, watching movies, and even photo or video editing. With its CNC-milled aluminum chassis, the latest Razer Blade 15 will also sport 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, an additional M.2 storage slot, Thunderbolt 4 support, USB Type-C and Type-A ports, a full-sized SD card reader, and an HDMI port.

As expected from the specs, the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with the 240Hz OLED laptop display won’t come cheap. Once available later this year, the expected retail price is currently set at US$3,499.99.

Last Updated on May 3, 2022.