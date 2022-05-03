Now Playing on Plex May 2022: Centurion, Heathers, True Justice, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex May 2022 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into May 2022!

New on Plex in May 2022

Blended

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!

Good Neighbor, The

Hannibal (TV Series)

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)

Legend Of Zorro, The

Natural, The

One For The Money

Oranges, The

Leaving in May 2022

Brothers Bloom, The

Guest House

Jo Nesbo’s Headhunters

Oculus

Signal, The

Still Streaming on Plex in May 2022

1408

3rd Rock From The Sun

A Score To Settle

All Good Things

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Apocalypto

Arbitrage

Awake

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Before I Go To Sleep

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

Blitz

Centurion

Children Of The Corn

Clerks II

Close Range

Cobbler, The

Control

Crazies, The

Cube

Derailed

Devil’s Knot

Devil’s Rejects, The

Disconnect

Dorian Gray

Drunken Master

Fall, The

Filth

Four Lions

Frailty

Frank

Get A Job

Ghost Writer, The

Gift, The

Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest, The (2009)

Girl Who Played With Fire, The (2009)

Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)

Goon

Grizzly Man

Guilty, The

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heartland

Heathers

Horns

House Of 1000 Corpses

Hunger

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

Killer Inside Me, The

Last Knights

Let The Right One In

Lion

Little Bit Of Heaven, A

Lucky Number Slevin

Mandy

Midnight Meat Train, The

Midsomer Murders

Murdoch Mysteries

Oculus

Only God Forgives

Passion Of The Christ, The

Promotion, The

Requiem For A Dream

Road, The

Sanctuary

Secretary

Shottas

Snowpiercer

Super

Taboo

Tour Of Duty

Train to Busan

Traitor

True Justice

Tucker And Dale vs. Evil

Tunnel, The

U Turn

USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

Zack And Miri Make A Porno

Last Updated on May 3, 2022.