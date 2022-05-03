Now Playing on Plex May 2022: Centurion, Heathers, True Justice, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest series of streaming articles where we list what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read through. Below is our Now Playing on Plex May 2022 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into May 2022!

New on Plex in May 2022

  • Blended
  • Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!
  • Good Neighbor, The
  • Hannibal (TV Series)
  • Invasion Of The Body Snatchers (1956)
  • Legend Of Zorro, The
  • Natural, The
  • One For The Money
  • Oranges, The

Leaving in May 2022

  • Brothers Bloom, The
  • Guest House
  • Jo Nesbo’s Headhunters
  • Oculus
  • Signal, The

Still Streaming on Plex in May 2022

  • 1408
  • 3rd Rock From The Sun
  • A Score To Settle
  • All Good Things
  • Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations
  • Apocalypto
  • Arbitrage
  • Awake
  • Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
  • Before I Go To Sleep
  • Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
  • Biutiful
  • Blitz
  • Centurion
  • Children Of The Corn
  • Clerks II
  • Close Range
  • Cobbler, The
  • Control
  • Crazies, The
  • Cube
  • Derailed
  • Devil’s Knot
  • Devil’s Rejects, The
  • Disconnect
  • Dorian Gray
  • Drunken Master
  • Fall, The
  • Filth
  • Four Lions
  • Frailty
  • Frank
  • Get A Job
  • Ghost Writer, The
  • Gift, The
  • Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest, The (2009)
  • Girl Who Played With Fire, The (2009)
  • Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The (2009)
  • Goon
  • Grizzly Man
  • Guilty, The
  • Hannibal Rising
  • Hard Candy
  • Heartland
  • Heathers
  • Horns
  • House Of 1000 Corpses
  • Hunger
  • Hunt For The Wilderpeople
  • Killer Inside Me, The
  • Last Knights
  • Let The Right One In
  • Lion
  • Little Bit Of Heaven, A
  • Lucky Number Slevin
  • Mandy
  • Midnight Meat Train, The
  • Midsomer Murders
  • Murdoch Mysteries
  • Oculus
  • Only God Forgives
  • Passion Of The Christ, The
  • Promotion, The
  • Requiem For A Dream
  • Road, The
  • Sanctuary
  • Secretary
  • Shottas
  • Snowpiercer
  • Super
  • Taboo
  • Tour Of Duty
  • Train to Busan
  • Traitor
  • True Justice
  • Tucker And Dale vs. Evil
  • Tunnel, The
  • U Turn
  • USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage
  • Van Wilder: Party Liaison
  • Zack And Miri Make A Porno

What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for May 2022? What movies playing on Plex are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.

Last Updated on May 3, 2022.

