Razer expands licensed Xbox controller lineup with new Marvel and Star Wars variations

Razer is no stranger to licensed collaborations when it comes to its Xbox controllers. This week, the company announced a new Marvel The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Xbox controller, as well as a new Star Wars Stormtrooper variation.

These aren’t the first licensed Xbox controllers from Razer, and won’t be the last as they have extended their product licensing for multiple IPs. Both the new Captain America and Stormtrooper controllers are Designed for Xbox and include wireless connectivity, impulse analog triggers, textured grips, quick charging, and a magnetic base stand.

The Marvel controller is inspired by the new Captain America and features a red, white, and blue colour scheme, with the iconic shield on the charging stand. The Stormtrooper controller, on the other hand, is white and black and based on the iconic Stormtrooper helmet design.

The new Razer Captain America and Stormtrooper Xbox controllers.

All four variations include the following features:

Wireless connection

Bluetooth for xCloud Gaming, Android, iOS

Seamless capture and share content with the Share button on connected platforms

Xbox Accessories App support

Custom button mapping via Xbox Accessories App

3.5mm analog audio port compatible with Xbox and PC

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Fully recharge within 3 hours using included quick charging stand

1 year warranty

The Razer The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Xbox controller is available for US$179.99 while the Star Wars Stormtrooper controller is available for $199.99. Star Wars fans can also pick up the special Mandalorian or Boba Fett editions as well.

Last Updated on May 4, 2022.