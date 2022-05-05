New on Netflix May 6-12: Time to catch up on the backlog?

Coming soon in May
These titles are coming sometime in May, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
- Welcome to Wedding Hell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.
May 6
- Along for the Ride (NETFLIX FILM): The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.
- Marmaduke (NETFLIX FILM): Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can’t stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?
- The Sound of Magic (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities.
- The Takedown (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms.
- Thar (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger’s grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town.
- Welcome to Eden (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the supposed paradise they find waiting for them is anything but.
May 8
- Christina P: Mom Genes (NETFLIX COMEDY): Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.
- Ted Bundy: American Psycho 🇨🇦
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): In the year 2045, Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 return to fight a dangerous new threat in this feature-length recut of the first season of “SAC_2045.”
May 10
- 42 Days of Darkness (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇱): A woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister in a town in Chile amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case.
- Brotherhood: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): In the aftermath of a deadly riot, Edson and Cristina grapple with new enemies and threats. But as the stakes rise, their bond is tested.
- The Circle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)): They’re chatty. They’re shady. They’re secretly famous. They’re this season’s players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.
- The Getaway King (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend. Based on the life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki.
- Operation Mincemeat (NETFLIX FILM): Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception.
- Our Father (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.
- Outlander: Season 5 🇺🇸
- Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸: Work-life balance?!? What’s that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val are clocking in overtime handling big problems at the office and at home.
May 12
- Maverix (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇦🇺): Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series.
- Savage Beauty (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets.
Last Updated on May 5, 2022.