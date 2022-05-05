New on Netflix May 6-12: Time to catch up on the backlog?

If you’re looking for something to watch over the next week, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between May 6-12th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in May if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Flag symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country that the film or series was produced in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix May 6-12th list in which there honestly doesn’t seem to be much — time to catch up on the backlog?

Coming soon in May

These titles are coming sometime in May, not necessarily over the next week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres

Welcome to Wedding Hell (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A marriage proposal is supposed to be a happy ending. But for one couple, it becomes the beginning of an uphill struggle over wedding preparations.

Netflix Games

While not TV or movie related, Netflix Games is a newer feature that the company has included with your Netflix subscription. There are a few new mobile games for your iOS or Android device coming this month to the streaming service at some point and include:

Dragon Up: Rebels : Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game

Hatch and collect rare dragons — then help them revive their magic in this colorful and beautifully animated idle adventure game Exploding Kittens – The Game: Bring the catnip. Draw as many cards as you can, and do your best to dodge — or defuse — fatal felines. Or else, boom goes the dynamite!

Moonlighter: By day, manage a shop in an idyllic village. By night, explore dungeons, slay monsters and unlock mysteries in this best-of-both-worlds adventure.

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt: Build a medieval city, make smart financial decisions and do whatever it takes to keep your people happy. Who knew running a kingdom was so tough?

May 6

Along for the Ride (NETFLIX FILM): The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing.

The summer before college, studious Auden meets mysterious Eli, and — on nightly quests — he helps her experience the carefree teen life she was missing. Marmaduke (NETFLIX FILM): Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can’t stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world?

Messy and mischievous Marmaduke has a big heart but can’t stay out of trouble! Does he have what it takes to shine in the swanky dog show world? The Sound of Magic (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities.

A magician living in an abandoned theme park makes troubles disappear, and hope reappear, for a disenchanted teen enduring harsh realities. The Takedown (NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷): Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms.

Forced to reteam after a decade, two mismatched cops investigate a murder in a divided French town, where a wider conspiracy looms. Thar (NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳): A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger’s grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town.

A veteran cop sees the chance to prove himself when murder and a stranger’s grisly torture plot shake the walls of a sleepy desert town. Welcome to Eden (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): A group of young adults attend a party on a remote island, but the supposed paradise they find waiting for them is anything but.

May 8

Christina P: Mom Genes (NETFLIX COMEDY): Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022.

Christina P is back and better than ever in her new Netflix comedy special Mom Genes. No detail is too intimate as Christina hilariously shares the trials and tribulations of motherhood, marriage, and everything in between. Filmed at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City, Christina P: Mom Genes premieres globally on Netflix this Mother’s Day, May 8th, 2022. Ted Bundy: American Psycho 🇨🇦

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War (NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵): In the year 2045, Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 return to fight a dangerous new threat in this feature-length recut of the first season of “SAC_2045.”

May 10

42 Days of Darkness (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇱): A woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister in a town in Chile amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case.

A woman leads a frantic search to find her missing sister in a town in Chile amid a media storm and the police investigation. Inspired by a true case. Brotherhood: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷): In the aftermath of a deadly riot, Edson and Cristina grapple with new enemies and threats. But as the stakes rise, their bond is tested.

In the aftermath of a deadly riot, Edson and Cristina grapple with new enemies and threats. But as the stakes rise, their bond is tested. The Circle: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly) ): They’re chatty. They’re shady. They’re secretly famous. They’re this season’s players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize.

(new episodes weekly) They’re chatty. They’re shady. They’re secretly famous. They’re this season’s players — and all bets are off as they compete for the ultimate prize. The Getaway King (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend. Based on the life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki.

A folk-hero bandit known for his many prison breaks considers a fresh life path when he gets a new girlfriend. Based on the life of Zdzisław Najmrodzki. Operation Mincemeat (NETFLIX FILM): Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception.

Two British intelligence officers hatch an outlandish scheme to trick the Nazis and alter the course of World War II. Based on a true story of deception. Our Father (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor.

After a woman’s at-home DNA test reveals multiple half-siblings, she discovers a shocking scheme involving donor sperm and a popular fertility doctor. Outlander: Season 5 🇺🇸

Workin’ Moms: Season 6 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦) 🇺🇸: Work-life balance?!? What’s that? Kate, Anne, Jenny, Sloane and Val are clocking in overtime handling big problems at the office and at home.

May 12

Maverix (NETFLIX COMEDY 🇦🇺): Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series.

Motocross teens go for big air as they try to beat their rivals, bring out the best in each other and win it all in this high-speed series. Savage Beauty (NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦): Seeking revenge for her tragic past, a mysterious woman embeds herself in a powerful family who possess a global beauty empire — and dark secrets.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada May 6-12th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

