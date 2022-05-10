Lenovo announces its latest generation of Legion gaming laptops

Lenovo says its new generation of Legion Slim 7i and 7 are the world’s most mobile and powerful 16-inch gaming laptops. Today, the company announced the Legion 7i and 7 alongside the Legion Slim 7 and 7i. These new gaming laptops sport 16″ QHD displays and are available in a taller 16:10 aspect ratio.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Lenovo has also updated these new Legion laptops with FHD webcams, and they have “whisper-quiet” artificial intelligence-tuned thermals that are purpose-built for mobility and performance.

“Lenovo Legion has always occupied a place at the pinnacle of gaming performance, complementing gamers’ personal and professional lives to adapt to wherever they go, whether it’s a tournament stadium, classroom, or boardroom,” said Ouyang Jun, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “More stylish and savage than ever before, Lenovo’s new Legion 7 series laptops are leveling up to push the limits of smarter, high-performance gaming.” Lenovo

Legion 7i and 7

Legion 7i

As the world’s most powerful 16-inch gaming laptops, the Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 (16”, 7) are engineered for those who demand the highest performance in their game time. The laptop’s sleek, stylish, and understated sports-tuned design features an improved hinge and I/O dashboard. Crafted from aluminum and magnesium aerospace-grade metal into a unibody design, the new Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 laptops have a CNC metal trim that’s subtle and minimalist in its expression of unrestrained power. An environmental RGB system with ambient effects on the keyboard and trim sync up with the content displayed on its screen. The Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard is also improved with curved keys featuring travel that’s deeper than the previous generation. New WASD Force Sensor Technology with optional swappable keys5 lets players accelerate their in-game character as more force is applied to the keys. Underneath the laptops’ sleek covers is sheer power. Now visually thinner-looking than the previous generation at as thin as 19mm (0.75 in), the Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 are engineering feats that pack up to the latest graphics, processors, and storage into a 2.5kg (5.5 lb) chassis. This mighty machine offers serious range too, with a battery of 99.99Whr – the

world’s largest battery on a 16-inch gaming laptop1 – and up to 135Whr USB Type-C fast charging. Lenovo

Legion 7

And as the world’s first gaming laptops with a16-inch WQXGA display, the Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 come in a taller 16:10 aspect ratio with up to 1,250 nits peak brightness and full DCI-P3 calibrated color space coverage, high dynamic range, and TÜV eye safe certification.8 Gamers can choose between three panel options at up-to-240Hz variable refresh rates (165Hz standard) for everyday use, smoother eSports gameplay where every frame counts, or cinematic visuals with amazing color accuracy. The new Lenovo Legion 7i and Legion 7 laptops also feature Tobii Horizon software, which brings a more immersive experience for gamers, and Tobii Aware, which uses smart sensor technology to help improve users’ security, privacy, and wellbeing. The Lenovo Legion 7i and 7 feature up to 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU (up to 175W TGP) or AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT mobile graphics, DDR5 memory, and Gen 4 PCIe SSD storage9 are all tuned for maximum performance via the Lenovo Legion A.I. Engine 2.0. This A.I. engine can predict fan curve, and balance GPU and CPU resource output in real time depending on each game to deliver its best performance. Its A.I. calibration can also intelligently boost the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 4.0 thermal system to cool down the GPU and CPU, while the laptop’s vapor chamber technology expands the boundaries of what’s possible in a gaming laptop for desktop-level performance CPUs, with up to 115W of thermal capacity without throttling. The thermals also include 67 percent thinner fan blades from the previous generation for improved air flow, phase-change thermal compound coating for faster heat transfer, larger surface area and sub-keyboard intake vents. Lenovo

Legion Slim 7i and 7

Legion Slim 7i

As Lenovo Legion’s thinnest and lightest 16-inch gaming laptop, the new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 (16”, 7)are engineered for powerful gaming and content creation experiences in a polished and minimalist design. Available in Storm or Onyx grey, the CNC-machined metal trim build is light and svelte at 2kg (4.4 lb) and 16mm (0.63 in), thanks to its aluminum and magnesium aerospace-grade metal unibody casing. The elevated design is suited for virtually any setting, whether in a coffee shop, office or a gaming tournament, while taking up the same overall footprint as a 15-inch laptop. The new Lenovo Legion Slim 7 laptop series offer greater freedom to roam, while still retaining the power and performance with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core H Series or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processors. Users will need fewer adapters for the road with the laptops’ improved and dedicated rear I/O dashboard with HDMI 2.1, while enjoying unprecedented range with a massive 99.99Whr capacity battery and up to 135 Whr USB Type-C Fast Charging. The large 16-inch display also empowers gamers to enter new pixel-perfect worlds of brilliant color and shadow, with color calibration software support, high dynamic range, and up to DCI P3 color accuracy – without straining their eyes with TÜV Rheinland Gold Label certification.8 From generation to generation, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 series have also expanded the active area ratio of its 16-inch WQXGA display from 86 percent to 93 percent with a 16:10 aspect ratio for even more immersive viewing. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 series are available in three panel options10 at blazing up-to240Hz variable refresh rates (165Hz standard) and optional Mini-LED. Lenovo

Legion Slim 7

Underneath the sleek exterior, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and 7 are tuned by A.I. in the Lenovo Legion Coldfront 4.0 thermal system and Lenovo Legion A.I. Engine 2.0 to balance GPU and CPU resource output for better performance. The laptops also feature up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (up to 100W Boosted TGP) GPU or AMD Radeon RX 6800S mobile graphics, with DDR5 memory and Gen 4 PCIe SSD storage. Generational improvements to the thermal system include: a 29 percent increase in size; 31 percent more liquid crystal polymer fan blades that are also 40 percent thinner, while spinning 100rpm faster thanks to a dual fan system; an additional copper heat pipe dedicated just for the GPU VRAM; as well as a coating of phase-change thermal compound to boost heat sink effectiveness. Lenovo engineers further implemented a sub-key air intake system in the keyboard, with over 1,172 intake vents, where each key features 1.3mm soft-landing switches for faster, more accurate key strikes. Cumulatively, these design and engineering improvements combine to deliver fan noise of under 30 decibels while in Stealth Mode, which roughly matches the voice of a whisper. Lenovo

Pricing and Availability

Legion 7i (16”, 7) with Intel Core processor starts at $2,449 and is expected to be available starting May 2022.

Legion 7 (16”, 7), AMD Advantage Edition with AMD Ryzen processor, starts at $2,059 and is expected to be

available starting June 2022.

available starting June 2022. Legion Slim 7i (16”, 7) with Intel Core processor starts at $1,589 and is expected to be available starting May

2022.

2022. Legion Slim 7 (16”, 7), AMD Advantage Edition with AMD Ryzen processor, starts at $1,519 and is expected to be available starting June 2022.

What do you think of these new Lenovo Legion gaming laptops? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network.