Sonos announces the Ray, Roam, new Voice Control, and a collab with Lorde

Sonos made a handful of announcements yesterday, including the new Ray soundbar and Roam Bluetooth speaker. The company also unveiled a new voice control experience and announced a new collaboration with Lordes called SOLARSYSTM.

Estimated reading time: 7 minutes

Upgrade your TV, music, and gaming experiences with Sonos Ray. This all-in-one soundbar delivers rich, precisely balanced sound to make you feel like you’re at the center of the story or song. Ray makes it easy to build your first home theater or enhance the sound in more rooms.

Express your individual style with our most versatile speaker, now available in three new colors: Sunset, Olive, and Wave. Stream your favorite content on WiFi and Bluetooth and enjoy waterproof durability and all-day battery life to keep you connected wherever your curiosity takes you.

Sonos Voice Control is an entirely new voice experience that delivers fast, accurate, hands-free control of your music and Sonos system with unmatched privacy. Focused purely on serving up the music you love and controlling all your Sonos speakers, Sonos Voice Control effortlessly connects you to your favorite content. It even works on Bluetooth.

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today launched a new collaboration with award-winning artist Lorde, inviting listeners to explore the magical world that moves, shapes and inspires her, both at home and outdoors. Fans can tune-in to hear the songs and stories that inﬂuenced the star on her Sonos Radio station, SOLARSYSTYM, or go on a celestial adventure with her limited edition Roam carry bag, which will be available for giveaway on @sonosradio.

With artist-created stations that feed music discovery, Sonos Radio embraces the joy of out loud listening with original content that helps you feel more connected to the music and musicians you love. “SOLARSYSTYM is like stepping into my brain, giving listeners a front row seat to the songs that have meant a ton to me and my life,” said Lorde. “It is a collection of forms, gravitationally bound, a handful of planets, dozens, more dwarf planets, and countless little rocks. All reﬂecting light from a sun. These are the forms that have altered my course for better.”

Lorde’s curated station gives listeners a candid and unvarnished look at Lorde’s musical journey as she recalls the moments and artists that inspired her, starting in her teenage years and early career, to the present day. Spanning from 70s disco to hip hop, Lorde’s musical canon is on full display, or in her own words, “this cluster of celestial bodies will tell you who I am.” SOLARSYSTYM is available starting today on Sonos Radio worldwide and Mixcloud for those on the go.

“Sonos Radio lets fans dive deeper into the context, stories and raw creativity from some of the greatest music minds today,” said Brian Beck, Head of Music for Sonos. “Lorde is an artistic force to be reckoned with, so to follow the trajectory of how and where she’s been inﬂuenced is an invaluable experience for her fans.”

Empowering fans to venture outside and explore their own world, Lorde and Sonos have teamed up with eco-designers, Everybody.World, to design a sustainably-made carry-bag sized to ﬁt Roam and shaped like a crescent moon in a deep blue color mimicking the dark sky after midnight with light stitching that creates a celestial eﬀect. Fans will have chances to snag their own bag through weekly giveaways via Instagram on @sonosradio.

Sonos