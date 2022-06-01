ASUS announces its business line of laptops; the Expert Series

Nearly every laptop manufacturer makes some sort of business-focused laptop or desktop. ASUS has just announced its Expert Series business laptops line, and they’re looking pretty good. With the new Expert Series portfolio, ASUS is doubling down on delivering solutions for business users in enterprises, SMBs, education, retail, healthcare, and other markets. But even if you’re a basic consumer, these laptops are pretty good.

ASUS Computer International President Steve Chang said: “The workplace has changed, and it’s up to business owners, executives, educators, retailers, and other workers to decide its future. These users are forging a new future of work, and they need tools that work invisibly, reliably, and seamlessly day after day. ASUS is known for innovating highly reliable and durable devices for the consumer and gaming markets. Now, with the Expert Series portfolio, we are setting a new standard for the commercial PC market to enable businesses to define their new work style — whatever that might be — with elite performance, premium craftsmanship, durability, and enterprise-grade tools.”

Here’s what the company’s press release had to say about the Expert Series:

Every business has different needs and each is charting its own path in today’s hybrid, remote, and in- person workflows. ExpertBook laptops, ExpertCenter desktops, mini PCs, workstations, and ExpertCenter AiO PCs support the future of work with reliable, durable designs delivering high performance computing via up to 12th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processors; Intel vPro® Enterprise and Essentials support; enterprise security and features for collaboration; EPEAT and Energy Star certifications; ASUS Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation for clear voice communications; a physical webcam privacy shield; and support for the latest Intel WiFi 6E connectivity to level-up video conferencing. To propel small businesses, educators, and enterprise users as they navigate busy, challenging workdays, the comprehensive Expert portfolio provides: Durability and reliability: Expert series products are designed with ultimate reliability, sturdy craftsmanship, reinforced construction, and sustainable materials that surpass both stringent ASUS durability tests and MIL-STD 810H US military standards to withstand hours and days of constant use. Robust, enterprise-grade security features support seamless operation and protect users’ priceless work and data, featuring TPM 2.0 security, a Kensington Lock slot, a physical webcam shield, and more. Flexibility and agility: The Expert series includes configurable laptops, desktops, and all-in-one workstations, giving businesses the flexibility, agility, and computing power they need for non- stop daily use and team collaboration and any future work. For returning to the office or home offices, businesses can choose from an array of ExpertBook laptops and ExpertCenter desktops, workstations, mini PCs, or all-in-one models, or they can equip their team with ExpertBook B9 or ExpertBook B7 Flip laptops for mobility and hybrid working. Simple manageability: Remote management tools including Intel vPro® Enterprise and Essentials options and the MyASUS App make the Expert series easy for businesses to manage and maintain for the entire workforce, wherever they may be. ASUS

ASUS Expert Series

ExpertBook B9

ExpertBook B9 (B9450CBA) is an ultraportable powerhouse that doesn’t compromise size for quality and performance, enabling effortless mobile working and uninterrupted collaboration. The lightweight magnesium-alloy chassis weighs only 880g2, with the superior quality magnesium-lithium forged lid and reinforced construction built to military-grade endurance standards and stringent ASUS torture tests. ExpertBook B9 offers up to 16 hours of battery life 3and high-performance computing despite a slim design. It enables executives, hybrid or remote employees, and other business professionals to adequately meet their demands and the daily wear-and-tear of the changing workplace. The laptop has EPEAT Gold certification and sustainable packaging. ASUS

ExpertBook B7 Flip

ExpertBook B7 Flip (B7402FBA) is the ultimate tool for mobile and flexible working, with outstanding performance and Intel vPro® support. With up to 11 hours of battery life and optional 5G, ExpertBook B7 Flip enables businesses to work anywhere and any way they want with a high-speed, personal secured network to reduce interruptions and risks associated with using public WiFi networks. ExpertBook B7 Flip has a magnesium-aluminum alloy design that is light and thin yet durable, with the ErgoLift hinge enabling it to flip by 360° so it can be used as a traditional laptop configuration, as a tablet, or anything in between for more than 30,000 open/close cycles. It features a 16:10 touchscreen, magnetic ASUS stylus, the exclusive ASUS NumberPad, biometric login including facial login and fingerprint sensor, and ASUS PrivateView mode, which fades the screen at a 45° viewing angle, along with comprehensive I/O connectivity including support for up to three external displays. ASUS

In addition to ExpertBook Laptops and ExpertCenter Desktops, Mini PCs, Workstations, and AiOs, the ASUS Expert series includes accessories that enable any hybrid or remote work configuration, such as the ASUS SimPro Dock 2, ASUS Webcam Monitor, ASUS Ultra Mini Universal Adapter, and more. The portfolio features a three-year product warranty, and users can choose to add ASUS Premium Care 4for further protection. ASUS

Expert Series Pricing and Availability

ExpertBook B9 and ExpertBook B7 Flip start at $1399 USD / $2,100 CAD. Expert Series products will be available in Q3 2022. Be sure to check out the AUS website for more.

