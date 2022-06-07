Cleer Audio announces ARC, a pair of open-ear true wireless earbuds

Cleer Audio is one of our favorite headphone and speaker brands, and they have a ton of great offerings to choose from. Now, they’ve added one more in the form of ARC, a pair of open-ear true wireless earbuds made for active people.

Cleer Audio ARC features an ear hook flexible hinge design for a comfortable, secure fit. These open-ear earbuds do not cover the ear canal; instead, they channel audio directly into your ears. This unique, no-pinch, comfortable design allows you to maintain spatial awareness and still enjoy your audio. Meaning you can stay safe while keeping aware of your surroundings while listening to your favorite podcast or music.

The open ear design provides a safe way to experience music outdoors. It is suitable for all-day wear and use with its lightweight design, comfortable fit and feel, and 7-hour battery life. Add convenient touch controls that make it easy to adjust volume, skip tracks, play, pause, answer, and end calls, while on the move.

Cleer Audio ARC’s dynamic sound quality is fueled by its custom-tuned 16.2 mm graphene neodymium drivers that beam toward your ears and Bluetooth 5.0 with SBC and the latest AptX® Codecs for secure connectivity. The Cleer+ App adds personalization by adjusting the EQ and customizing music playback and firmware updates.

“The Cleer Audio team is committed to building innovative headphone and speaker products consumers need”, says Patrick Huang, CEO/President of Cleer Audio. “Our engineering and design team has outdone themselves with ARC. Its solid build earhook design, exceptional sound performance, and sleek aesthetic design makes it now one of my favorite models Cleer Audio

ARC includes a charging-pad integrated carrying case. Available in Light Gray and Midnight Blue finishes. U.S. MSRP for ARC is $129.99 and is available now on the company’s website.

