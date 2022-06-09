Marshall announces its Home Line III series of Bluetooth speakers

It wasn’t long ago that Marshall introduced its Bluetooth speakers, and we loved them. The company is well known for its amps and music gear for guitar geeks like me. So it was interesting to see them jump into the consumer Bluetooth speaker realm with the Marshall Home Line.

The new Marshall Home Line III features three newly designed speakers that I’m positive are going to sound amazing. We will let you know if we happen to get review units. Here is the rundown on what you can expect from these new speakers.

Marshall Home Line III

Action III

This new generation of Acton, Stanmore and Woburn comes with tweeters angled outwards and updated waveguides to deliver a consistently solid sound that is so wide it chases you around the room. Experience a balanced sound, with crisp, soaring treble and controlled, rumbling bass. Six decades of sound knowledge is combined with future-proof technology to completely immerse you in your music. This generation of the home line-up has an even wider soundstage than before, delivering heavy Marshall signature sound that has been re-engineered for a more immersive experience. With tweeters angled outwards and updated waveguides, these speakers deliver a consistently solid sound that is so wide it chases you around the room. The all-new Placement Compensation feature corrects for any nearby reflective surfaces that may affect the sound and built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance, ensuring your music sounds brilliant at every volume. Marshall

DIMENSIONS: 260 x 170 x 150 mm / 10.24 x 6.69 x 5.91 in

260 x 170 x 150 mm / 10.24 x 6.69 x 5.91 in WEIGHT: 2.85 KG /6.28 LB

2.85 KG /6.28 LB COLOURWAYS: Black, Cream, Brown

Black, Cream, Brown POWER AMPLIFIERS: One 30 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer, Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters

One 30 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer, Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters MAX SPL: 95 dB @ 1 m

95 dB @ 1 m FREQUENCY RANGE: 45–20,000 Hz

Stanmore III

These speakers are straight to business, so you can just pair and play without the hassle of a complex set-up. You’ll find everything you need right there on the unit, including the Bluetooth pairing button, power switch, bass and treble controls and the control knob so you can easily control your music without ever picking up your device. Generation III is ready for the future of Bluetooth technology and has been built to deliver next-generation Bluetooth features the moment they are available. Over the Air (OTA) updates via the app ensure that these speakers are always up-to-date with the latest software and features. This future-proof technology will deliver the highest audio quality possible, while increasing streaming range and improving audio sync, for a noticeably better connection when you’re watching video. When this next generation Bluetooth technology is released, you can feel secure knowing that your speaker is ready for it. Marshall

DIMENSIONS: 350 x 203 x 188 mm / 13.78 x 8.00 x 7.40 in

350 x 203 x 188 mm / 13.78 x 8.00 x 7.40 in WEIGHT: 4.25 KG / 9.37 LB

4.25 KG / 9.37 LB COLOURWAYS: Black, Cream, Brown

Black, Cream, Brown POWER AMPLIFIERS: One 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer, Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters

One 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer, Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters MAX SPL: 97 dB @ 1 m

97 dB @ 1 m FREQUENCY RANGE: 45–20,000 Hz

Woburn III

Marshall has taken its signature rock ’n’ roll home speaker line-up and given it a stripped-back look that makes a loud statement. This iconic design knocks all other speakers off the shelf. Signature details such as the Marshall script and brass control knobs are featured, echoing the legacy of rock ’n’ roll, and different finishes with colour-coordinated fret mean you can choose the one that fits you. The multidirectional control knob and classic power switch adorn each unit, calling back to the amplification heritage of Marshall. The home line-up has music at heart and the environment in mind. This new generation takes a more sustainable approach with a PVC-free build that comprises 70% recycled plastic and only vegan materials. Marshall is dedicated to creating positive change in the world, and continues to work towards building longer-lasting, more sustainable products. With next-generation Bluetooth 5.2 and the 3.5 mm input, connecting to your speaker and listening to your music has never been so effortless. Download and connect to the Marshall Bluetooth app to access advanced settings and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates. Woburn III comes with an HDMI input, which allows you to connect to your TV and utilise the Night Mode feature. Enjoy a uniquely Marshall viewing experience. Marshall

DIMENSIONS: 400 x 317 x 203 mm / 15.75 x 12.48 x 7.99 in

400 x 317 x 203 mm / 15.75 x 12.48 x 7.99 in WEIGHT: 7.45 KG / 16.42 LB

7.45 KG / 16.42 LB COLOURWAYS: Black, Cream

Black, Cream POWER AMPLIFIERS: One 90 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer, Two 15W Class D amplifiers for the mids, Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters

One 90 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer, Two 15W Class D amplifiers for the mids, Two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters MAX SPL: 100.5 dB @ 1 m

100.5 dB @ 1 m FREQUENCY RANGE: 35–20,000 Hz

You can find this new line of speakers on Marshall’s website.

